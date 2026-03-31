Hosted by

Empwr Collective

About this event

Canva for Beginners: Stop Overthinking, Start Creating!

EMPWR Collective Members
Free

Membership will be verified. If you do not have an active membership with EMPWR Collective you will need to purchase a ticket. Become a member at www.empwrcollective.org and click the "Join Now" tab.

Non-Member - Early Bird
$19

If you are a women owned business and want to attend workshops like this for free. Head to www.empwrcollective.org and click the join now tab and become a member today!

Non-Member
$29

If you are a women owned business and want to attend workshops like this for free. Head to www.empwrcollective.org and click the join now tab and become a member today!

Non-Member: All 3 Sessions
$79

This will give you access to Canva I, II & III and their recordings.

Add a donation for Empwr Collective

$

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