Cookies and Canvas

Join us for a sweet creative night.

Thursday, December 11th | 6:00PM

Students and Parents will each create their own canvas masterpiece of a wintery scene while enjoying a delicious assortment of cookies. All supplies will be provided. Please wear paint-friendly attire.



** This purchase is for 1 Adult + 1 Child Entry **

** All children MUST be accompanied by an adult **



​Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout