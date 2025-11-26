Fox Creek Elementary PTO

Fox Creek Elementary PTO

Cookies and Canvas

1 Adult + 1 Child Entry item
1 Adult + 1 Child Entry
$15

Join us for a sweet creative night.
Thursday, December 11th | 6:00PM
Students and Parents will each create their own canvas masterpiece of a wintery scene while enjoying a delicious assortment of cookies. All supplies will be provided. Please wear paint-friendly attire.

** This purchase is for 1 Adult + 1 Child Entry **
** All children MUST be accompanied by an adult **

Add Additional Child item
Add Additional Child
$5

** This purchase is for 1 Additional Child Entry **
** Additional Child MUST be accompanied by an adult **

