Canvas for a Cause—Art Sales

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Starting bid
"All You Need is Love" By Dorie Petrocho, inspired by "All You Need is Love" by the Beatles. Comes complete with brown frame.
Starting bid
Fine photograph of garlic by local photographer Karla Bernstein. Comes complete with black frame.
Starting bid
Donated by Joan Alexander, original artist unknown. Comes complete with ornate, black frame.
Starting bid
Donated by Frank McCloskey, original artist unknown. Comes complete with black and gold frame.
Starting bid
Donated by Frank McCloskey, original artist unknown. Comes complete with ornate gray frame.
Starting bid
Custom print of an alphabet by Donna Ball, local artist. Perfect for classrooms and nurseries.
Starting bid
Oil on paper nude artistry by local artist Diane Dutchick. Comes complete with white frame.
Starting bid
30 x 36 Ty Cobb painting, an iconic moment in baseball history. Painted by Neil O'Hare, large-scale artist local to Massachusetts. Complete with brown wood frame.
Starting bid
Donated by Frank McCloskey, original artist unknown. Comes complete with black and gold frame.
Starting bid
A Paula Renee original. Inspired by the waves, Paula hand-wove this piece to mimic the sea. Perfect for coastal-themed homes.
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