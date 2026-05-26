Hosted by

College Application Prep (CAP) Club—Newtown High School

About this event

Canvas for a Cause—Art Sales

Graphite and Pen Pastel on Paper item
Graphite and Pen Pastel on Paper
$150

Starting bid

"All You Need is Love" By Dorie Petrocho, inspired by "All You Need is Love" by the Beatles. Comes complete with brown frame.


Fine Photography item
Fine Photography
$115

Starting bid

Fine photograph of garlic by local photographer Karla Bernstein. Comes complete with black frame.

Framed Ceramic Stone item
Framed Ceramic Stone
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Joan Alexander, original artist unknown. Comes complete with ornate, black frame.

Acrylic on Canvas item
Acrylic on Canvas
$175

Starting bid

Donated by Frank McCloskey, original artist unknown. Comes complete with black and gold frame.

Acrylic on Canvas item
Acrylic on Canvas
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Frank McCloskey, original artist unknown. Comes complete with ornate gray frame.

Custom Print item
Custom Print
$10

Starting bid

Custom print of an alphabet by Donna Ball, local artist. Perfect for classrooms and nurseries.

Oil on Paper item
Oil on Paper
$125

Starting bid

Oil on paper nude artistry by local artist Diane Dutchick. Comes complete with white frame.

Oil on Canvas item
Oil on Canvas
$200

Starting bid

30 x 36 Ty Cobb painting, an iconic moment in baseball history. Painted by Neil O'Hare, large-scale artist local to Massachusetts. Complete with brown wood frame.

Acrylic on Canvas item
Acrylic on Canvas
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Frank McCloskey, original artist unknown. Comes complete with black and gold frame.

Multimedia Weave item
Multimedia Weave
$125

Starting bid

A Paula Renee original. Inspired by the waves, Paula hand-wove this piece to mimic the sea. Perfect for coastal-themed homes.

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