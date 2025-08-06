Canvas of the Heart Fundraiser Tickets

Can’t join us in person? You can still make a difference!

Select this ticket and add a donation of any amount at checkout to support Spark Our Spirit Ministries. Your gift helps us provide heart‑story workshops, trauma‑focused prayer ministry, and a digital community of support for women in need.

💡 100% of your ticket or donation goes directly to Spark Our Spirit Ministries.

At checkout, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to add a tip to support their free platform. If you prefer not to, simply select “Other” and enter $0.