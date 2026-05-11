Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients's Shop

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Petite vase full of the best flowers from our Farm. Specific flowers vary depending on what is freshest at the time. Approximately 15 stems and the vase is included!
Full sized vase with 30 stems of the flowers peaking at the time. Vase and flowers vary depending on what is freshest. Vase is included with the arrangement!
A vase full of a lush bouquet depicting the best flowers in bloom. Approximately 40 stems and vase is included with the arrangement!
One pin on Boutonniere in your choice of color (flower and ribbon), seasonal greens and optional ribbon or Jute finish.
Six pin on Boutonnieres with your choice of color (flower and ribbon) seasonal greens and optional ribbon or Jute finish.
$10 discount!
One wrist corsage in your choice of color (flower and ribbon), seasonal greens and filler flower.
A Matching Corsage and Boutonniere set with your choice of (color) flowers and seasonal greens and optional ribbon or jute finish.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!