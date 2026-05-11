Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients

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Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients

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Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients's Shop

Petite Vase
$25

Petite vase full of the best flowers from our Farm. Specific flowers vary depending on what is freshest at the time. Approximately 15 stems and the vase is included!

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Full Vase
$75

Full sized vase with 30 stems of the flowers peaking at the time. Vase and flowers vary depending on what is freshest. Vase is included with the arrangement!

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Lush Vase
$175

A vase full of a lush bouquet depicting the best flowers in bloom. Approximately 40 stems and vase is included with the arrangement!

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Single Boutonniere
$20

One pin on Boutonniere in your choice of color (flower and ribbon), seasonal greens and optional ribbon or Jute finish. 

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Bunch of Boutonnieres
$110

Six pin on Boutonnieres with your choice of color (flower and ribbon) seasonal greens and optional ribbon or Jute finish.

$10 discount!

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Single Corsage
$30

One wrist corsage in your choice of color (flower and ribbon), seasonal greens and filler flower. 

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Boutonniere and Corsage Duo
$50

A Matching Corsage and Boutonniere set with your choice of (color) flowers and seasonal greens and optional ribbon or jute finish.

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