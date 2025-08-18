Canyon Lake United Methodist Preschool Art show & Silent Auction

Starting bid
Here is one for anyone who love science bees and honey. Our bumble Bees in the have painted wooden hexagons that where glued together to make the honey molecule.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-pack of of passes to San Antonio's SeaWorld!
(A $400 value!) Visit this 416-acre marine-life and animal theme park that combines thrill rides, animal exhibits, and shows!
Starting bid
The most inclusive playland in America is right in our backyard! Safe for preschoolers and children of all abilities, Morgan's Wonderland is something special!
Starting bid
Who needs a campfire in this Texas heat?! Make s'more and memories in the comfort of your air conditioned home with this complete s'more basket!
Starting bid
A $68 value that would make a beautiful Christmas gift for a lady in your life!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!