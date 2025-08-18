Sales closed

Canyon Lake United Methodist Preschool Art show & Silent Auction

Pick-up location

206 Flintstone Dr, Canyon Lake, TX 78133, USA

Hive Group Art: Honey Molecule Wall Art item
$40

Hive Group Art Honey Comb wall decor

Here is one for anyone who love science bees and honey. Our bumble Bees in the have painted wooden hexagons that where glued together to make the honey molecule.


  • Dimensions: 29" W x 29" H
  • Material: Oak wood
  • Medium: Acrylic Paint
  • Includes:
  • Quantity:
FOUR passes to Sea World San Antonio item
$200

Enjoy a 4-pack of of passes to San Antonio's SeaWorld!

(A $400 value!) Visit this 416-acre marine-life and animal theme park that combines thrill rides, animal exhibits, and shows!

FOUR passes Morgan's Wonderland item
$50

The most inclusive playland in America is right in our backyard! Safe for preschoolers and children of all abilities, Morgan's Wonderland is something special!

S'more Fun for Us! item
$25

Who needs a campfire in this Texas heat?! Make s'more and memories in the comfort of your air conditioned home with this complete s'more basket!

Elegant Lia Sophia Necklace item
$20

A $68 value that would make a beautiful Christmas gift for a lady in your life!

