Cap City Silent Auction

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Starting bid
(2) Tickets to the Texas Rangers
(4) Ticket to a RR Express Game
(4) Tickets to FC Austin Soccer Game
(4) Tickets to the Texas Stars
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Signed and authenticated baseball by Red Sox catcher Connor Wong. Baseball comes in a display case.
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Maid service, carpet cleaning, and non-toxic cleaning product starter kit.
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A day full of fun and food. Plan a month full of fun with passes to Typhoon Texas, Volente Beach & Waterpark, Dart 'em Up, Pins & Wheels, and Punchbowl. Complete with lunch at Taco Deli and Ice Cream at Amy's to end the day.
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Add a signed Mini Helmet by LaDanian Tomlinson to your collection.
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Enjoy a 2-night stay, dinner at a Michelin Star Restaurant, and a Spa credit at the Fairmont Austin Hotel downtown.
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Enjoy 3 facials at Glo30, a Brazilian Wax or Brow Mapping at Southern Sugar, Mary Ruth Organic vitamins, a month free of Pilates, and a massage at Milk and Honey. Taking care of yourself never felt so good. Valued over $900.
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Wine tastings and food; we've got you covered for multiple weekends' worth of fun dates!
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We've got you covered for those busy weeknights when you don't have time to cook.
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Enjoy some nice dinners downtown Austin.
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Enjoy a raffle basket full of scratch off tickets and strike it rich!!
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Wide Receiver Amari Cooper for the Dallas Cowboys signed an authentic Cowboys Jersey. A great addition to your collection.
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Dallas Cowboy Kicker Brandon Aubrey signed authentic jersey. Aubrey is up and coming in the NFL world. Get this jersey at a great price before his name is big.
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Signed authentic jersey from Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott.
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Signed NFL football by Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb.
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Enjoy (2) Free Nights of Dog Boarding and (1) Add-On Session.
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