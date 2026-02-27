Hosted by

Cst Baseball Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Cap City Silent Auction

Sports Enthusiast Raffle Basket item
Sports Enthusiast Raffle Basket
$300

Starting bid

(2) Tickets to the Texas Rangers

(4) Ticket to a RR Express Game

(4) Tickets to FC Austin Soccer Game

(4) Tickets to the Texas Stars

Red Sox Signed Baseball item
Red Sox Signed Baseball
$50

Starting bid

Signed and authenticated baseball by Red Sox catcher Connor Wong. Baseball comes in a display case.

Home Essential Basket item
Home Essential Basket
$250

Starting bid

Maid service, carpet cleaning, and non-toxic cleaning product starter kit.

Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$200

Starting bid

A day full of fun and food. Plan a month full of fun with passes to Typhoon Texas, Volente Beach & Waterpark, Dart 'em Up, Pins & Wheels, and Punchbowl. Complete with lunch at Taco Deli and Ice Cream at Amy's to end the day.

Signed Mini Helmet item
Signed Mini Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Add a signed Mini Helmet by LaDanian Tomlinson to your collection.

Fairmont Austin Weekend Getaway item
Fairmont Austin Weekend Getaway
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2-night stay, dinner at a Michelin Star Restaurant, and a Spa credit at the Fairmont Austin Hotel downtown.

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 facials at Glo30, a Brazilian Wax or Brow Mapping at Southern Sugar, Mary Ruth Organic vitamins, a month free of Pilates, and a massage at Milk and Honey. Taking care of yourself never felt so good. Valued over $900.

Date Night(s) on Us! item
Date Night(s) on Us!
$150

Starting bid

Wine tastings and food; we've got you covered for multiple weekends' worth of fun dates!

Dinner's on us item
Dinner's on us
$100

Starting bid

We've got you covered for those busy weeknights when you don't have time to cook.

Fine Dining Dinners item
Fine Dining Dinners
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy some nice dinners downtown Austin.

Scratch it Rich$ item
Scratch it Rich$
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a raffle basket full of scratch off tickets and strike it rich!!

Signed Jersey by Dallas Cowboy Amari Cooper item
Signed Jersey by Dallas Cowboy Amari Cooper
$150

Starting bid

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper for the Dallas Cowboys signed an authentic Cowboys Jersey. A great addition to your collection.

Signed Jersey by Cowboy Brandon Aubrey item
Signed Jersey by Cowboy Brandon Aubrey
$150

Starting bid

Dallas Cowboy Kicker Brandon Aubrey signed authentic jersey. Aubrey is up and coming in the NFL world. Get this jersey at a great price before his name is big.

Signed Jersey by Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott item
Signed Jersey by Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott
$250

Starting bid

Signed authentic jersey from Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott.

Signed Football by Dallas Cowboy Ceedee Lamb item
Signed Football by Dallas Cowboy Ceedee Lamb
$150

Starting bid

Signed NFL football by Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb.

Happy Tails Pet Resort item
Happy Tails Pet Resort
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy (2) Free Nights of Dog Boarding and (1) Add-On Session.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!