Children At Play Early Intervention Center

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Children At Play Early Intervention Center

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CAP Merch

Zip-up Hoodie (w/ Dept. Slogan) item
Zip-up Hoodie (w/ Dept. Slogan)
$39

Specify Department, Color, & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.


Zip-up Hoodie (w/ Dept. Slogan) (2XL) item
Zip-up Hoodie (w/ Dept. Slogan) (2XL)
$48

Specify Department & Color below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.


Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$28

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.


Crewneck Sweatshirt (2XL) item
Crewneck Sweatshirt (2XL)
$32

Specify Color below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.


T-shirt item
T-shirt
$14

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.

T-shirt (2XL) item
T-shirt (2XL)
$16

Specify Color below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.

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