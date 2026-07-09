Children At Play Early Intervention Center

Offered by

Children At Play Early Intervention Center

About this shop

CAP Merch 2026-2027

Pick-up location

40 Merrill Ave. Staten Island, NY 10314

YOUTH Zip-up Hoodie item
YOUTH Zip-up Hoodie
$34

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.

ADULT Zip-up Hoodie item
ADULT Zip-up Hoodie
$36

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.

ADULT Zip-up Hoodie (2XL) item
ADULT Zip-up Hoodie (2XL)
$45

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.

YOUTH Crewneck Sweatshirt item
YOUTH Crewneck Sweatshirt
$26

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.


ADULT Crewneck Sweatshirt item
ADULT Crewneck Sweatshirt
$28

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.


ADULT Crewneck Sweatshirt (2XL) item
ADULT Crewneck Sweatshirt (2XL)
$32

Specify Color below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.


YOUTH T-shirt item
YOUTH T-shirt
$15

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.

ADULT T-shirt item
ADULT T-shirt
$18

Specify Color & Size below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.

ADULT T-shirt (2XL) item
ADULT T-shirt (2XL)
$20

Specify Color below.


If you would like to purchase more than one of this item, you must add the item to your cart first, then repeat the prompts for each additional item variation.

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