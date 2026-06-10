CAP Powers CarFest: 4th of July VIP Experience

About this event
Your VIP Admission includes:
Access to the Sky Room with premium fireworks viewing
VIP Parking
The opportunity to support CAP’s mission of providing vehicle repairs, scholarships, and workforce development programs.
Every donation directly supports the Community of Automotive Professionals (CAP) and helps power CarFest and our year-round community impact.
Your General Admission includes:
Access to the designated Car Meet parking area
Entry to enjoy the 4th of July festivities and fireworks
An opportunity to connect with the local automotive community while supporting the Community of Automotive Professionals (CAP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization).
Reserved VIP parking only. Sky Room access is not included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!