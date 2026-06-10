Community Of Automotive Professionals

Hosted by

Community Of Automotive Professionals

About this event

CAP Powers CarFest: 4th of July VIP Experience

1 Retama Pkwy

Selma, TX 78154, USA

VIP Admission
Pay what you can

Your VIP Admission includes:

Access to the Sky Room with premium fireworks viewing

VIP Parking

The opportunity to support CAP’s mission of providing vehicle repairs, scholarships, and workforce development programs.

Every donation directly supports the Community of Automotive Professionals (CAP) and helps power CarFest and our year-round community impact.







General RSVP
Free

Your General Admission includes:

Access to the designated Car Meet parking area

Entry to enjoy the 4th of July festivities and fireworks

An opportunity to connect with the local automotive community while supporting the Community of Automotive Professionals (CAP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization).

VIP Parking
Pay what you can

Reserved VIP parking only. Sky Room access is not included.


Add a donation for Community Of Automotive Professionals

$

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