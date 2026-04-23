Chinese American Parents Association Walnut

Offered by

Chinese American Parents Association Walnut

About the memberships

CAPA Walnut High School Donation (2026-2027 School Year)

Donation Basic
$30

No expiration

All of the donation we received from parents will be donate to Walnut High School.

捐款$50就能得到价值25的T恤一件，或者帆布包一个 捐款$100以上的可以获得以上两样禮物

Donation Enhanced
$50

No expiration

All of the donation we received from parents will be donate to Walnut High School.

捐款$50就能得到价值25的T恤一件，或者帆布包一个 捐款$100以上的可以获得以上两样禮物

Donation Premium
$100

No expiration

All of the donation we received from parents will be donate to Walnut High School.

捐款$50就能得到价值25的T恤一件，或者帆布包一个 捐款$100以上的可以获得以上两样禮物

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