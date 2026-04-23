CAPA Walnut High School Donation (2026-2027 School Year)

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About the memberships
No expiration
All of the donation we received from parents will be donate to Walnut High School.
捐款$50就能得到价值25的T恤一件，或者帆布包一个 捐款$100以上的可以获得以上两样禮物
No expiration
All of the donation we received from parents will be donate to Walnut High School.
捐款$50就能得到价值25的T恤一件，或者帆布包一个 捐款$100以上的可以获得以上两样禮物
No expiration
All of the donation we received from parents will be donate to Walnut High School.
捐款$50就能得到价值25的T恤一件，或者帆布包一个 捐款$100以上的可以获得以上两样禮物
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!