Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes:
- Reserved Table: Table with seating for 8 guests, a meal and two drink tickets provided per guest.
- Social Media Spotlight: Your brand will receive a dedicated feature across our social media platforms.
- Website Presence: Logo displayed on the event website, enhancing brand recognition.
- Clickable Link: Direct link to your URL on the event website for increased traffic to your site.
- Event Recognition: Name showcased during the event, ensuring attendees see your support.
- Post event thank you recognizing sponsors.
- VIP Meet & Greet with Molly Grantham
Includes:
- Reserved Table: Table with seating for 8 guests, a meal and two drink tickets provided per guest.
- Social Media Spotlight: Your brand will receive a dedicated feature across our social media platforms.
- Website Presence: Logo displayed on the event website, enhancing brand recognition.
- Clickable Link: Direct link to your URL on the event website for increased traffic to your site.
- Event Recognition: Name showcased during the event, ensuring attendees see your support.
- Post event thank you recognizing sponsors.
- VIP Meet & Greet with Molly Grantham