Children's Advocacy and Protection Center

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Children's Advocacy and Protection Center

About this event

Diamond Sponsorship

Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:

  • Reserved Table: Table with seating for 8 guests, a meal and two drink tickets provided per guest.
  • Social Media Spotlight: Your brand will receive a dedicated feature across our social media platforms.
  • Website Presence: Logo displayed on the event website, enhancing brand recognition.
  • Clickable Link: Direct link to your URL on the event website for increased traffic to your site.
  • Event Recognition: Name showcased during the event, ensuring attendees see your support.
  • Post event thank you recognizing sponsors.
  • VIP Meet & Greet with Molly Grantham

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!