Gold Sponsorship

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes:
- Event Tickets: 6 event tickets for you and your guests, a meal and two drink tickets provided per guest.
- Social Media Spotlight: Your brand will receive a dedicated feature across our social media platforms
- Event Recognition: Name showcased during the event, ensuring attendees see your support.
- Website Logo: Your logo will be displayed on the event website.
- Clickable Link: Direct link to your URL on the event website for additional exposure.
- Post event thank you recognizing sponsors.
Includes:
- Event Tickets: 6 event tickets for you and your guests, a meal and two drink tickets provided per guest.
- Social Media Spotlight: Your brand will receive a dedicated feature across our social media platforms
- Event Recognition: Name showcased during the event, ensuring attendees see your support.
- Website Logo: Your logo will be displayed on the event website.
- Clickable Link: Direct link to your URL on the event website for additional exposure.
- Post event thank you recognizing sponsors.