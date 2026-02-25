Children's Advocacy and Protection Center

Hosted by

Children's Advocacy and Protection Center

About this event

Gold Sponsorship

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

  • Event Tickets: 6 event tickets for you and your guests, a meal and two drink tickets provided per guest.
  • Social Media Spotlight: Your brand will receive a dedicated feature across our social media platforms
  • Event Recognition: Name showcased during the event, ensuring attendees see your support.
  • Website Logo: Your logo will be displayed on the event website.
  • Clickable Link: Direct link to your URL on the event website for additional exposure.
  • Post event thank you recognizing sponsors.


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