Silver Sponsorship

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes:
- Event Tickets: 4 event tickets for your guests, a meal and two drink tickets provided per guest.
- Social Media Presence: Acknowledgment in our social media promotions across all platforms.
- Event Recognition: Name showcased during the event, ensuring attendees see your support.
- Website Logo: Your logo will be placed on the event website.
- Post event thank you recognizing sponsors.
Includes:
- Event Tickets: 4 event tickets for your guests, a meal and two drink tickets provided per guest.
- Social Media Presence: Acknowledgment in our social media promotions across all platforms.
- Event Recognition: Name showcased during the event, ensuring attendees see your support.
- Website Logo: Your logo will be placed on the event website.
- Post event thank you recognizing sponsors.