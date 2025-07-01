Cape Cod Ambassadors's Silent Auction

Ezulwini Safari – 4 Nights for Two Guests

Experience the African bush the way it’s meant to be—up close with the “Big Five” in the Greater Kruger National Park. This four-night stay for two guests at Ezulwini offers boutique luxury, two “Big Five” safari game drives daily, and unforgettable sundowners in the heart of the South African wilderness.

Package Includes

• 4 nights for 2 guests at Ezulwini (shared room)

• All meals, crafted with both international and South African influences

• Local beer, wine, tea & coffee

• Two “Big Five” safari game drives daily (the “Big Five” includes African Elephants, Black Rhinoceros, Cape buffalo, African Lions, and African Leopards)

• Sunset “sundowners” with beverages and snacks in the bush

• Private tasting in the Ezulwini wine cellar

• Package valid for 2 years from the event date

Booking Details

• Subject to availability—book early for preferred dates and peak seasons.

• Detailed booking instructions will be provided to the winning bidder by Ezulwini Safari .

Ezulwini Game Lodges Social Media Sites:

https://www.facebook.com/EzulwiniGameLodges

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk6hE6VPoJo

https://ezulwini.co.za/





Fine Print & Redemption

• Ezulwini Market Value: $5600

• Package valid for 2 years from the event date.

• Reservations subject to availability; peak and holiday periods may be limited.

• No cash value, non-refundable, and may be transferable (coordinate directly with Ezulwini).

• Airfare, airport transfers, visas, travel insurance, gratuities, premium spirits, and optional activities are not included.

• Local conservation or park fees, if any, may be payable on-site (details provided at booking).

• Age, health, and safety requirements for game drives apply per lodge policy.

• All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.