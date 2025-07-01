Cape Cod Ambassadors's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Ezulwini Safari – 4 Nights for Two Guests
Experience the African bush the way it’s meant to be—up close with the “Big Five” in the Greater Kruger National Park. This four-night stay for two guests at Ezulwini offers boutique luxury, two “Big Five” safari game drives daily, and unforgettable sundowners in the heart of the South African wilderness.
Package Includes
• 4 nights for 2 guests at Ezulwini (shared room)
• All meals, crafted with both international and South African influences
• Local beer, wine, tea & coffee
• Two “Big Five” safari game drives daily (the “Big Five” includes African Elephants, Black Rhinoceros, Cape buffalo, African Lions, and African Leopards)
• Sunset “sundowners” with beverages and snacks in the bush
• Private tasting in the Ezulwini wine cellar
• Package valid for 2 years from the event date
Booking Details
• Subject to availability—book early for preferred dates and peak seasons.
• Detailed booking instructions will be provided to the winning bidder by Ezulwini Safari .
Ezulwini Game Lodges Social Media Sites:
https://www.facebook.com/EzulwiniGameLodges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk6hE6VPoJo
Fine Print & Redemption
• Ezulwini Market Value: $5600
• Package valid for 2 years from the event date.
• Reservations subject to availability; peak and holiday periods may be limited.
• No cash value, non-refundable, and may be transferable (coordinate directly with Ezulwini).
• Airfare, airport transfers, visas, travel insurance, gratuities, premium spirits, and optional activities are not included.
• Local conservation or park fees, if any, may be payable on-site (details provided at booking).
• Age, health, and safety requirements for game drives apply per lodge policy.
• All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
Starting bid
Ezulwini Safari – 6 Nights for Two Guests
Experience the African bush the way it’s meant to be—up close with the “Big Five” in the Greater Kruger National Park. This four-night stay for two guests at Ezulwini offers boutique luxury, two “Big Five” safari game drives daily, and unforgettable sundowners in the heart of the South African wilderness.
Package Includes
• 6 nights for 2 guests at Ezulwini (shared room)
• All meals, crafted with both international and South African influences
• Local beer, wine, tea & coffee
• Two “Big Five” safari game drives daily (the “Big Five” includes African Elephants, Black Rhinoceros, Cape buffalo, African Lions, and African Leopards)
• Sunset “sundowners” with beverages and snacks in the bush
• Private tasting in the Ezulwini wine cellar
• Package valid for 2 years from the event date
Booking Details
• Subject to availability—book early for preferred dates and peak seasons.
• Detailed booking instructions will be provided to the winning bidder by Ezulwini Safari .
Ezulwini Game Lodges Social Media Sites:
https://www.facebook.com/EzulwiniGameLodges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk6hE6VPoJo
Fine Print & Redemption
• Ezulwini Market Value: $8400
• Package valid for 2 years from the event date.
• Reservations subject to availability; peak and holiday periods may be limited.
• No cash value, non-refundable, and may be transferable (coordinate directly with Ezulwini).
• Airfare, airport transfers, visas, travel insurance, gratuities, premium spirits, and optional activities are not included.
• Local conservation or park fees, if any, may be payable on-site (details provided at booking).
• Age, health, and safety requirements for game drives apply per lodge policy.
· All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
Starting bid
Moat Productions – Couple Engagement Photo Shoot
Capture your love story with a professional engagement photo session by Trey and Amanda Edenfield of Moat Productions. Known for their artistic eye and authentic storytelling, this session is designed to create timeless images you’ll treasure forever.
Package Details
• Private couple engagement photo shoot with Moat Productions
• Professional editing and access to a private online gallery
• Market Value: $500.00
• Session to be scheduled directly with Moat Productions at a mutually agreed time and location
About Moat Production
Visit https://moatproductions.mypixieset.com/ to view their stunning portfolio and past client work. Trey and Amanda specialize in natural, emotional photography that captures each couple’s unique story.
Fine Print & Redemption
• Certificate valid for 24 months from the event date.
• Subject to photographer availability; advanced booking recommended.
• Session limited to engagement/couple photography; additional subjects or extended sessions may incur an extra fee.
• Travel fees may apply for sessions outside the local area.
• No cash value, non-refundable, and non-transferable without donor approval.
Disclaimer
All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
Starting bid
Expert Closets – Custom Closet Package
Transform your space with a beautifully designed and professionally installed custom closet from Expert Closets. Whether for your bedroom, pantry, bathroom, or office, this package will help you maximize storage while adding beauty and function to your home.
Package Includes
· $500 credit toward a custom closet project with Expert Closets
· Professional design consultation and installation
· Valid for residential projects within the local service area
· Market Value: $500.00
About the Donor
Provided by Roger Desrosiers and Expert Closets, specialists in crafting personalized storage solutions that combine elegance, efficiency, and craftsmanship.
Website: https://expertclosets.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Expertclosets
Fine Print & Redemption
· Certificate valid for 12 months from the event date
· Must be redeemed through Expert Closets – South Yarmouth, MA
· Subject to availability and scheduling
· Not redeemable for cash; non-refundable and non-transferable
· May be applied toward a larger project; winner responsible for any additional cost
· Service area restrictions may apply—confirm availability before scheduling
Disclaimer
All auction items and services have been generously donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
Starting bid
Buzzards Bay Guided Fishing Trip for Two
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the water with an experienced local guide aboard a beautifully restored Boston Whaler. This six-hour trip for two offers the perfect Cape Cod adventure—whether you prefer spinning or fly fishing, you’ll chase striped bass, bluefish, black sea bass, and more, depending on the season.
Package Details
• Six-hour private guided fishing trip for two guests
• Fish species may include striped bass, bluefish, black sea bass, and others (seasonal)
• Spin or fly fishing options available
• Experienced local guide and fully equipped, restored Boston Whaler
• Redeemable for Buzzards Bay waters May through October 2026
Booking Details
• Dates subject to weather conditions and guide availability
• Advanced booking required
• Exact launch location and details provided upon scheduling
Fine Print & Redemption
• Certificate valid for the 2026 fishing season (May–October).
• Trip must be booked directly with the guide and scheduled at a mutually agreed date and time.
• No cash value; non-refundable and non-transferable without donor approval.
• Participants must comply with all Massachusetts fishing regulations.
• Retail value $600.
Disclaimer
All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
Starting bid
Tim Rogers & Son – Interior Room Painting Package
Refresh and brighten your home with professional painting services from Tim Rogers & Son. This package includes the complete interior painting of one room (up to 400 square feet), using premium Benjamin Moore paint products and expert craftsmanship for a beautiful, lasting finish.
Package Details
• Interior painting of one room up to 400 square feet
• Includes labor and all Benjamin Moore paint products
• Work completed by professional painters from Tim Rogers & Son
• Market Value: $1,000.00
Booking Details
• To be scheduled directly with Tim Rogers & Son at a mutually agreed time
• Subject to availability; book early for preferred dates
• Valid for 12 months from the event date
Fine Print & Redemption
• Includes standard prep and two coats of paint; specialty finishes or repairs may incur additional costs.
• Must be within the service area of Tim Rogers & Son (confirm before booking).
• Certificate is non-transferable, non-refundable, and has no cash value.
• Scheduling subject to contractor availability and weather (if applicable).
• Any work beyond 400 sq. ft. or outside agreed scope will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.
Disclaimer
All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
Starting bid
Fireside Inn Resort – One-Week Stay in Gilford, NH
Enjoy a cozy New England getaway at the beautiful Fireside Inn Resort in Gilford, New Hampshire! This one-week stay (January 2–9, 2026) offers the perfect winter escape for family or friends — with nearby skiing, ice skating, and stunning views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Visit for more information: https://tinyurl.com/CCAGilfordNH
• One-week stay: January 2–9, 2026
• One-bedroom suite (sleeps up to 4)
• Full kitchen, swimming pool, gym, jacuzzi, and grab-and-go breakfast
• Located next to the lake with public outdoor skating
• Only 5 miles from Gunstock Mountain Resort for skiing and snowboarding
• Market Value: $2,200
• Reservation is for the specified week only: January 2–9, 2026.
• Non-transferable, non-refundable, and not redeemable for cash.
• Winner will coordinate directly with the donor to confirm booking details.
• Must be 21+ to check in; ID and credit card required at arrival for incidentals.
All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
Starting bid
Fireside Inn Resort – One-Week Stay in Gilford, NH
Enjoy a cozy New England getaway at the beautiful Fireside Inn Resort in Gilford, New Hampshire! This one-week stay (January 2–9, 2026) offers the perfect winter escape for family or friends — with nearby skiing, ice skating, and stunning views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Visit for more information: https://tinyurl.com/CCAGilfordNH
• One-week stay: January 2–9, 2026
• One-bedroom suite (sleeps up to 4)
• Full kitchen, swimming pool, gym, jacuzzi, and grab-and-go breakfast
• Located next to the lake with public outdoor skating
• Only 5 miles from Gunstock Mountain Resort for skiing and snowboarding
• Market Value: $2,200
• Reservation is for the specified week only: January 2–9, 2026.
• Non-transferable, non-refundable, and not redeemable for cash.
• Winner will coordinate directly with the donor to confirm booking details.
• Must be 21+ to check in; ID and credit card required at arrival for incidentals.
All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
Starting bid
🏌️♂️ Cape Cod Golf Experience Package
Tee up for a day of fun and friendly competition with this exclusive golf package — perfect for any golfer looking to enjoy Cape Cod’s beautiful greens and a few playful extras at home!
Package Includes
Market Value: Approx. $750
About Hyannis Golf Course
Located in the heart of Cape Cod, Hyannis Golf Course offers a scenic 18-hole layout known for its rolling fairways, challenging greens, and friendly atmosphere. A favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Fine Print & Redemption
Disclaimer
All auction items and services have been donated. Fulfillment of each item is the sole responsibility of the donor/vendor and the winning bidder. Cape Cod Ambassadors (CCA) is not liable for the quality, scheduling, or fulfillment of any auction item or service.
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