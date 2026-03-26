Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School Inc's Silent Auction

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Perfect bundle for your middle school student that loves to read! Enjoy SEVEN new middle grade novels, as well as a gift card to Beyond Books in Hyannis to add to your collection! A new sketch book, oil pastels set and charcoal pencils set will help round out the perfect cozy day!
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The perfect collection for your aspiring artist!! Paint sets, a woodburning tool, new brushes, new paper & canvases, and a watercolor book!
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Kick off your spring fitness goals with a year's membership to Body Strong in Chatham. Get ready to look the part, too, with a variety of Body Strong swag!
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Get ready for the beach with a new North Peak 16 can cooler, Goodr sunglasses, a frisbee & paddleball set, sun hat, child’s fish toy, beach towel AND a new yellow Cape Cod Beachchair! Also includes a $50 gift card to the Beaded Wire in Harwich to design some custom beach swag of your own!
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Get ready for the beach with beach towel, sun hat, frisbee, bottle opener/speaker, Yeti water bottle & Yeti rambler AND a new green Cape Cod Beach Chair
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Get OUT and have some fun staying active!! This package includes 2 weekday ski tickets to Pat’s Peak in Henniker, New Hampshire, a $50 gift card to Sea Sports Cyclery and Outdoor and a 50 minute private ice rental at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis, MA (value $300).
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Get ready for a Provincetown adventure! Includes tickets for two on the Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch, 8 day passes to the Pilgrim Monument, a $25 gift card to Fanizzis AND a $300 gift card to Coastline Tattoo! Can be used for an epic day of fun, or to visit P-Town multiple times in the future!
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Enjoy the best Sandwich has to offer! Includes: $100 Gift Card to Wave Cape Cod, a Candle from Wave, Membership for four to Heritage Gardens and $100 to Belfry Inn and Bistro!
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For those that enjoy lovely, nice things! Enjoy a book about herbs, flowers and essential oils, a $50 gift card to Hart Farms, a $25 gift card to the Glass Jar in Dennis, a new candle and a pair of hoop earrings from Cape Cod Jewelers.
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Enjoy an original painting, painted by our own recently retired Debby Greenwood. Debby Fowler Greenwood taught art at CCLCS for nearly 20 years, and is now pursuing her own art and teaching classes in Harwich.
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Looking for a FUN overnight right here on the Cape! Enjoy an overnight, midweek stay at the Red Jacket Resorts in South Yarmouth and a four pack of tickets to Lightning Speed Go Carts ! The perfect stay cation for your child!
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Full of fun for your favorite kid(s) - enjoy a lego set, a spirograph animator, a tie dye farmers market bag, dog bingo, a squishmellow, Trash Talk game and $50 to the nintendo shop!
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Enjoy a Classic C1 Miele Vacuum. Voted the best all-around vacuum for most homes!
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Hour of free plumbing services from Paul Hufnagel (or first hour free of a longer call) in the Lower, Outer or Mid-Cape Areas!
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Four Hours of handyman work from John Watson! Licensed and insured - happy to help with repairs, installations, construction, removals and odd jobs. No plumbing, electrical or roofing. Will travel Hyannis to Provincetown! Value: $300
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Spend two nights in a cottage in Dennis - located on the shore of White Pond. To be used next January - March. Sleeps four guests. Perfect for a girls weekend or a family stay-cation!
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Enjoy a collection of products to take care of yourself - including lip balm, sugar scrub, serum, lifetouch hand sanitizer, bath fizz and more!
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Enjoy a collection of products to take care of yourself - including body wash, body lotion, moisturizing cream, lavender essential oils and more!
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Sunset trip to Nauset Outer Beach! Details to be worked out with Perkins family, but plan for a fire pit, surf boards, and light food. Four people.
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Enjoy a $500 gift card to Juniper Aesthetics. The team at Juniper offers a full range of cosmetic injectables, as well as luxury facials, precision dermaplaning, professional waxing services and more!
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Host a birthday party at CCLCS! Guests can use fields, recess equipment, gaga pit, etc! Conclude your party with complementary pizza and dessert!
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Writing is HARD, editing can be HARDER, but you don’t have to do either of those alone. Working with a book coach could help you finally move forward. Whether you need guidance on a first draft in progress or a later draft, if you want clarity around how your writing is doing in the eyes of professional editors but believe that a professional opinion would serve you better when coupled with actionable feedback, some encouragement and cheerleading, as well as accountability, try this book coaching package.
During the one-month period of coaching, we will work through the opening pages of your novel (2500 words per week for 4 weeks), discover what works well and what doesn’t, work through areas you’re stuck, find potential plot holes or characterization issues, and so much more. You may also take advantage of an optional 30–60-minute video call during that month to discuss any feedback you received from me, to brainstorm, to help move past a writer’s block, or anything else that may come up for you that you’d like to chat about.
My website link: https://www.itsyourbookcoaching.com/
Special instructions/conditions: Redeemable within six months following the auction (end of September 2026). Must be a writer of either fantasy, horror, psychological thriller, or suspense, in the adult, new adult, or young adult market.
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Enjoy a new cornhole set - built by CCLCS Students!! Students in Mr. Stewart’s seminar hand crafted this corn hole set, auctioned off complete with green and gold bags!
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Enjoy a day in Wellfleet with a $50 gift card to the Beachcomber, new Beachcomber swag and $50 to spend on Steve Swain Art at the Frying Pan Gallery. Value $150
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Own this CCLCS Keepsake Surfboard, painted by 8th graders!
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Enjoy a New England Revolution Game at Gillette Stadium! Tickets are for a 4:30pm game on August 23rd, 2026. Revolution vs New York FC. Section 136, Row 12 seats 5-8.
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Hand crocheted with love by CCLCS Parent Elli Comeau. Value $250
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All the tools needed to pamper yourself! Hair Straightener, Razor/Eyebrow Trimer, Facemasks, Bodywash, Lipgloss, Body Mist, Eye Mask, Moisturizer, Face Wash/Exfoliant, and Headband.
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Fun for your young musician! The basket includes Hello Kitty brand headphones, karaoke microphone, portable speaker & earbuds.
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Perfect for an Italian dinner at home! The basket includes Wine, Pasta, Sauce, Anice, and Italian Cookies!
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Autographed baseball by Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck!
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Enjoy a collection of items for spring, including a new coffee mug, planter, socks, body lotion, cuticle cream, lip gloss and a pair of earrings from Cape Cod Jewelers.
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Perfect for family game night! Hungry Hungry Hippos, Sorry, 5 Alive and a Would You Rather Book!
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A great bundle of Family Feud Game, Pasta Jigsaw Puzzle, Catan game and a new set of acrylic
Paints. Add to that 4 tickets to workshops or classes at Harwich JR Theatre. Sure to keep your kiddos busy!
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Get your kitchen ready for summer with a collection of ketchup, mustard, pickles, salsa, hot sauce, steak sauce & three Cape Cod Saltworks sea salt variations!
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Stay in and entertain! Enjoy a collection of whiskeys, Crown Royal, Tequilla, coasters, syrups, Margarita mix, shaker, bar tools candle, and glasses!
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Enjoy a beautiful Pearl Necklace courtesy of Cape Cod Jewelers in Hyannis.
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A cozy night ahead! Two wine glasses, tray, bottle stopper, snacks and wine!
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Enjoy a large pizza stone, pizza peel, pizza & crust cutter, garlic prep tool, Spicy pizza dipping oil, Everything But the Pizza Seasoning and pizza crust mix. Donated by Tara Mason, independent consultant with Pampered Chef!
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Enough books for members and a post-read discussion with the author. An evocative journey through Cape Cod, Massachusetts, uncovering the hidden and often-overlooked stories of the enslaved people who lived and worked there.
As both a work of historical, creative nonfiction and a guidebook, For the Unremembered uncovers and reflects on Cape Cod's role in the institution of slavery. Readers will learn about the Cape's involvement in the chattel slave trade and how colonists participated in and supported this inhumane system through various means. Uncovering the traces left behind by the enslaved individuals who lived on the Cape, author Susanna Graham-Pye highlights the importance of recognizing the contributions and lives of those who were deliberately left out of mainstream history.
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We could all use more flowers this time of year! Enjoy assorted flower seed packs, 2 packs of Dahlias, gardening tools, gloves, a watering can and a beautiful flowering geranium to start you off!
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A $500 gift card to Everpresent Digitization, which will digitize photos, slides, albums, videos, negatives, audio & more.
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Porcelain razor clam necklace created by CCLCS Parent, Katy Taylor.
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Enjoy a wine night at home! Tray, 2 wine glasses, napkins, snacks, cheese board & knives and wine!
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Get yourself ready for summer gardening!! This package includes a garden tote, coast of Maine compost, 4 tools, gloves, assorted seeds, a watering wand and more!
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Get caught up on life with an incredible collection of gift cards. Gift Certificate for oil change at 134 Auto in Dennis, $150 to Eldred's Auction House, Cut and Blowout at Wildflower Hair in Orleans and $50 to Heart Farms in Dennis
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Pampered Chef Basket
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Disney Variety Basket!
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