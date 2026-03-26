Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School Inc's Silent Auction

Writing is HARD, editing can be HARDER, but you don’t have to do either of those alone. Working with a book coach could help you finally move forward. Whether you need guidance on a first draft in progress or a later draft, if you want clarity around how your writing is doing in the eyes of professional editors but believe that a professional opinion would serve you better when coupled with actionable feedback, some encouragement and cheerleading, as well as accountability, try this book coaching package.

During the one-month period of coaching, we will work through the opening pages of your novel (2500 words per week for 4 weeks), discover what works well and what doesn’t, work through areas you’re stuck, find potential plot holes or characterization issues, and so much more. You may also take advantage of an optional 30–60-minute video call during that month to discuss any feedback you received from me, to brainstorm, to help move past a writer’s block, or anything else that may come up for you that you’d like to chat about.

My website link: https://www.itsyourbookcoaching.com/

Special instructions/conditions: Redeemable within six months following the auction (end of September 2026). Must be a writer of either fantasy, horror, psychological thriller, or suspense, in the adult, new adult, or young adult market.



