Hosted by

Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

195 MA-137, Harwich, MA 02645, USA

SLT-OO1 Book Basket (Value: $150) item
SLT-OO1 Book Basket (Value: $150)
$75

Starting bid

Perfect bundle for your middle school student that loves to read! Enjoy SEVEN new middle grade novels, as well as a gift card to Beyond Books in Hyannis to add to your collection! A new sketch book, oil pastels set and charcoal pencils set will help round out the perfect cozy day!

SLT 002 Artist Basket (Value: $150) item
SLT 002 Artist Basket (Value: $150)
$75

Starting bid

The perfect collection for your aspiring artist!! Paint sets, a woodburning tool, new brushes, new paper & canvases, and a watercolor book!

SLT003- BodyStrong (Value: $500) item
SLT003- BodyStrong (Value: $500)
$250

Starting bid

Kick off your spring fitness goals with a year's membership to Body Strong in Chatham. Get ready to look the part, too, with a variety of Body Strong swag!

SLT 004 Beach Bundle #1 (Value: $350) item
SLT 004 Beach Bundle #1 (Value: $350) item
SLT 004 Beach Bundle #1 (Value: $350)
$175

Starting bid

Get ready for the beach with a new North Peak 16 can cooler, Goodr sunglasses, a frisbee & paddleball set, sun hat, child’s fish toy, beach towel AND a new yellow Cape Cod Beachchair! Also includes a $50 gift card to the Beaded Wire in Harwich to design some custom beach swag of your own!

SLT 005 Beach Bundle #2 (Value: $400) item
SLT 005 Beach Bundle #2 (Value: $400) item
SLT 005 Beach Bundle #2 (Value: $400)
$200

Starting bid

Get ready for the beach with beach towel, sun hat, frisbee, bottle opener/speaker, Yeti water bottle & Yeti rambler AND a new green Cape Cod Beach Chair


SLT 006 Staying Active! (Value: $500) item
SLT 006 Staying Active! (Value: $500)
$250

Starting bid

Get OUT and have some fun staying active!! This package includes 2 weekday ski tickets to Pat’s Peak in Henniker, New Hampshire, a $50 gift card to Sea Sports Cyclery and Outdoor and a 50 minute private ice rental at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis, MA (value $300).


SLT 007 Provincetown Adventure! (Value: $600) item
SLT 007 Provincetown Adventure! (Value: $600)
$300

Starting bid

Get ready for a Provincetown adventure! Includes tickets for two on the Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch, 8 day passes to the Pilgrim Monument, a $25 gift card to Fanizzis AND a $300 gift card to Coastline Tattoo! Can be used for an epic day of fun, or to visit P-Town multiple times in the future!


SLT 008 Best of Sandwich (Value: $350) item
SLT 008 Best of Sandwich (Value: $350)
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy the best Sandwich has to offer! Includes: $100 Gift Card to Wave Cape Cod, a  Candle from Wave, Membership for four to Heritage Gardens and $100 to Belfry Inn and Bistro!


SLT 009 Lovely, Nice Things (Value: $200) item
SLT 009 Lovely, Nice Things (Value: $200)
$100

Starting bid

For those that enjoy lovely, nice things! Enjoy a book about herbs, flowers and essential oils, a $50 gift card to Hart Farms, a $25 gift card to the Glass Jar in Dennis, a new candle and a pair of hoop earrings from Cape Cod Jewelers.

SLT 010 Painting (Value: $300) item
SLT 010 Painting (Value: $300)
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy an original painting, painted by our own recently retired Debby Greenwood. Debby Fowler Greenwood taught art at CCLCS for nearly 20 years, and is now pursuing her own art and teaching classes in Harwich.

SLT 011 Staycation Package (Value: $300) item
SLT 011 Staycation Package (Value: $300)
$150

Starting bid

Looking for a FUN overnight right here on the Cape! Enjoy an overnight, midweek stay at the Red Jacket Resorts in South Yarmouth and a four pack of tickets to Lightning Speed Go Carts ! The perfect stay cation for your child!

SLT 0012 Kids Basket (Value: $350) item
SLT 0012 Kids Basket (Value: $350)
$175

Starting bid

Full of fun for your favorite kid(s) - enjoy a lego set, a spirograph animator, a tie dye farmers market bag, dog bingo, a squishmellow, Trash Talk game and $50 to the nintendo shop!

SLT 013 Miele Vacuum (Value: $399) item
SLT 013 Miele Vacuum (Value: $399)
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a Classic C1 Miele Vacuum. Voted the best all-around vacuum for most homes!

SLT 014 Plumbing with Paul! (Value: $175) item
SLT 014 Plumbing with Paul! (Value: $175)
$90

Starting bid

Hour of free plumbing services from Paul Hufnagel (or first hour free of a longer call) in the Lower, Outer or Mid-Cape Areas!

SLT 015 Handyman Services (Value: $300) item
SLT 015 Handyman Services (Value: $300)
$150

Starting bid

Four Hours of handyman work from John Watson! Licensed and insured -  happy to help with repairs, installations, construction, removals and odd jobs. No plumbing, electrical or roofing. Will travel Hyannis to Provincetown! Value: $300

SLT - 016 Off Season Staycation! (Value: $250) item
SLT - 016 Off Season Staycation! (Value: $250)
$125

Starting bid

Spend two nights in a cottage in Dennis - located on the shore of White Pond. To be used next January - March. Sleeps four guests. Perfect for a girls weekend or a family stay-cation!

SLT 017 Spa Basket #1 (Value: $80) item
SLT 017 Spa Basket #1 (Value: $80)
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a collection of products to take care of yourself - including lip balm, sugar scrub, serum, lifetouch hand sanitizer, bath fizz and more!

SLT 018 Spa Basket #2 (Value: $80) item
SLT 018 Spa Basket #2 (Value: $80)
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a collection of products to take care of yourself - including body wash, body lotion, moisturizing cream, lavender essential oils and more!

SLT 019- Sunset Trip to Nauset Outer (Value: $150) item
SLT 019- Sunset Trip to Nauset Outer (Value: $150)
$75

Starting bid

Sunset trip to Nauset Outer Beach! Details to be worked out with Perkins family, but plan for a fire pit, surf boards, and light food. Four people.

SLT 020- Juniper Spa (Value: $500) item
SLT 020- Juniper Spa (Value: $500)
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a $500 gift card to Juniper Aesthetics. The team at Juniper offers a full range of cosmetic injectables, as well as luxury facials, precision dermaplaning, professional waxing services and more! 

SLT 021- Birthdays with Ben! (Value: $200) item
SLT 021- Birthdays with Ben! (Value: $200)
$100

Starting bid

Host a birthday party at CCLCS! Guests can use fields, recess equipment, gaga pit, etc! Conclude your party with complementary pizza and dessert!

SLT. 022- Writing Coaching (Value: $450) item
SLT. 022- Writing Coaching (Value: $450)
$225

Starting bid

Writing is HARD, editing can be HARDER, but you don’t have to do either of those alone. Working with a book coach could help you finally move forward. Whether you need guidance on a first draft in progress or a later draft, if you want clarity around how your writing is doing in the eyes of professional editors but believe that a professional opinion would serve you better when coupled with actionable feedback, some encouragement and cheerleading, as well as accountability, try this book coaching package.

During the one-month period of coaching, we will work through the opening pages of your novel (2500 words per week for 4 weeks), discover what works well and what doesn’t, work through areas you’re stuck, find potential plot holes or characterization issues, and so much more. You may also take advantage of an optional 30–60-minute video call during that month to discuss any feedback you received from me, to brainstorm, to help move past a writer’s block, or anything else that may come up for you that you’d like to chat about.

My website link: https://www.itsyourbookcoaching.com/

Special instructions/conditions: Redeemable within six months following the auction (end of September 2026). Must be a writer of either fantasy, horror, psychological thriller, or suspense, in the adult, new adult, or young adult market.


SLT 023- CCLCS Cornhole (Value: $120) item
SLT 023- CCLCS Cornhole (Value: $120)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a new cornhole set - built by CCLCS Students!! Students in Mr. Stewart’s seminar hand crafted this corn hole set, auctioned off complete with green and gold bags!

SLT 024- Day in Wellfleet (Value $150) item
SLT 024- Day in Wellfleet (Value $150)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a day in Wellfleet with a $50 gift card to the Beachcomber, new Beachcomber swag and $50 to spend on Steve Swain Art at the Frying Pan Gallery. Value $150

SLT 025- CCLCS Surfboard (Value: $100) item
SLT 025- CCLCS Surfboard (Value: $100)
$50

Starting bid

Own this CCLCS Keepsake Surfboard, painted by 8th graders!

SLT 026- New England Revolution (Value $160) item
SLT 026- New England Revolution (Value $160)
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy a New England Revolution Game at Gillette Stadium! Tickets are for a 4:30pm game on August 23rd, 2026. Revolution vs New York FC. Section 136, Row 12 seats 5-8.

SLT 027- Hand Crocheted Mandala Duster (Value: $250) item
SLT 027- Hand Crocheted Mandala Duster (Value: $250)
$125

Starting bid

Hand crocheted with love by CCLCS Parent Elli Comeau. Value $250

SLT 028 Self Care Basket (Value: $200) item
SLT 028 Self Care Basket (Value: $200)
$100

Starting bid

All the tools needed to pamper yourself! Hair Straightener, Razor/Eyebrow Trimer, Facemasks, Bodywash, Lipgloss, Body Mist, Eye Mask, Moisturizer, Face Wash/Exfoliant, and Headband.

SLT 029 Hello Kitty Electronics (Value: $40) item
SLT 029 Hello Kitty Electronics (Value: $40)
$20

Starting bid

Fun for your young musician! The basket includes Hello Kitty brand headphones, karaoke microphone, portable speaker & earbuds.

SLT 030 Taste of Italy (Value: $50) item
SLT 030 Taste of Italy (Value: $50)
$25

Starting bid

Perfect for an Italian dinner at home! The basket includes Wine, Pasta, Sauce, Anice, and Italian Cookies!

SLT 031 Autographed Baseball (Value: $100) item
SLT 031 Autographed Baseball (Value: $100)
$50

Starting bid

Autographed baseball by Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck!

SLT 032 Spring Basket (Value: $150)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a collection of items for spring, including a new coffee mug, planter, socks, body lotion, cuticle cream, lip gloss and a pair of earrings from Cape Cod Jewelers.

SLT 033 - Game Basket (Value: $75) item
SLT 033 - Game Basket (Value: $75)
$35

Starting bid

Perfect for family game night! Hungry Hungry Hippos, Sorry, 5 Alive and a Would You Rather Book!

SLT 034 Family Fun (Value $100) item
SLT 034 Family Fun (Value $100)
$50

Starting bid

 A great bundle of Family Feud Game, Pasta Jigsaw Puzzle, Catan game and a new set of acrylic
Paints. Add to that 4 tickets to workshops or classes at Harwich JR Theatre. Sure to keep your kiddos busy!

SLT 035 - Lighthouse Keeper Pantry (Value: $100) item
SLT 035 - Lighthouse Keeper Pantry (Value: $100)
$50

Starting bid

Get your kitchen ready for summer with a collection of ketchup, mustard, pickles, salsa, hot sauce, steak sauce & three Cape Cod Saltworks sea salt variations!

SLT 036- Cocktail Basket (Value $250) item
SLT 036- Cocktail Basket (Value $250)
$125

Starting bid

Stay in and entertain! Enjoy a collection of whiskeys, Crown Royal, Tequilla, coasters, syrups, Margarita mix, shaker, bar tools candle, and glasses!

SLT 037- Pearl Necklace (Value $240) item
SLT 037- Pearl Necklace (Value $240)
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful Pearl Necklace courtesy of Cape Cod Jewelers in Hyannis.

SLT 038- Savory Wine Basket (Value $130) item
SLT 038- Savory Wine Basket (Value $130)
$65

Starting bid

A cozy night ahead! Two wine glasses, tray, bottle stopper, snacks and wine!

SLT 039- Pamperd Chef Pizza (Value: $210) item
SLT 039- Pamperd Chef Pizza (Value: $210)
$105

Starting bid

Enjoy a large pizza stone, pizza peel, pizza & crust cutter, garlic prep tool, Spicy pizza dipping oil, Everything But the Pizza Seasoning and pizza crust mix. Donated by Tara Mason, independent consultant with Pampered Chef!

SLT 040 - Book Club (Value: $300) item
SLT 040 - Book Club (Value: $300)
$150

Starting bid

Enough books for members and a post-read discussion with the author. An evocative journey through Cape Cod, Massachusetts, uncovering the hidden and often-overlooked stories of the enslaved people who lived and worked there.

As both a work of historical, creative nonfiction and a guidebook, For the Unremembered uncovers and reflects on Cape Cod's role in the institution of slavery. Readers will learn about the Cape's involvement in the chattel slave trade and how colonists participated in and supported this inhumane system through various means. Uncovering the traces left behind by the enslaved individuals who lived on the Cape, author Susanna Graham-Pye highlights the importance of recognizing the contributions and lives of those who were deliberately left out of mainstream history.




SLT 041- Flower Garden (Value: $200) item
SLT 041- Flower Garden (Value: $200)
$100

Starting bid

We could all use more flowers this time of year! Enjoy assorted flower seed packs, 2 packs of Dahlias, gardening tools, gloves, a watering can and a beautiful flowering geranium to start you off!

SLT 042- Everpresent Digitization (Value: $500) item
SLT 042- Everpresent Digitization (Value: $500)
$250

Starting bid

A $500 gift card to Everpresent Digitization, which will digitize photos, slides, albums, videos, negatives, audio & more.

SLT 043- Razor Clam Necklace (Value: $124) item
SLT 043- Razor Clam Necklace (Value: $124)
$62

Starting bid

Porcelain razor clam necklace created by CCLCS Parent, Katy Taylor.

SLT 044- Sweet Wine Basket (Value: $125) item
SLT 044- Sweet Wine Basket (Value: $125)
$62

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine night at home! Tray, 2 wine glasses, napkins, snacks, cheese board & knives and wine!

SLT 045- Veggie Garden (Value: $180) item
SLT 045- Veggie Garden (Value: $180)
$90

Starting bid

Get yourself ready for summer gardening!! This package includes a garden tote, coast of Maine compost, 4 tools, gloves, assorted seeds, a watering wand and more!

SLT 046 - Gift Card Bonanza! (Value: $400)
$200

Starting bid

Get caught up on life with an incredible collection of gift cards. Gift Certificate for oil change at 134 Auto in Dennis, $150 to Eldred's Auction House, Cut and Blowout at Wildflower Hair in Orleans and $50 to Heart Farms in Dennis

SLT047 Value 40 item
SLT047 Value 40
$20

Starting bid

Pampered Chef Basket

SLT 048- Disney Package Value $75 item
SLT 048- Disney Package Value $75
$30

Starting bid

Disney Variety Basket!

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