Cape Community Arena Merchandise

Make a statement this season with the the Total "CAPE" Spirit Hoodie – All-Over Print by Beauty Unis. Moving beyond the basic logo, this pullover features a high-energy, all-over typographic pattern that blends classic varsity colors with modern streetwear aesthetics.
Engineered for both comfort and longevity, this hoodie utilizes a high-quality polyester-supplemented fabric. This performance blend means the hoodie holds its shape better, resists pilling, and provides a smoother feel than traditional heavy cotton. It’s the perfect durable layer for cooler coastal days or warming up at the rink.
Your New Go-To Layer for Rink Life.
Whether you’re lacing up for an evening open skate, hanging with friends by the fire, or cheering in the stands, beat the chill with reliable comfort.
This staple black hoodie by Beauty Unis features the "CAPE ARENA" name in a timeless, varsity-style arc across the chest. Crafted from soft, durable cotton, it provides the perfect amount of warmth for those crisp rink temperatures without overheating you later. It’s finished with a comfortable hood and a front kangaroo pocket for keeping hands warm.
Is the rink their second home? Get them the gear that fits the lifestyle. The Cape Arena Hooded T-Shirt by Beauty Unis is the ultimate "in-between" layer—lighter than a sweatshirt, warmer than a tee.
Whether they are heading to school or the locker room, this black long-sleeve tee keeps them comfortable. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps them dry when they’re running around, while the hood adds quick warmth during those chilly early mornings. Finished with the maroon and grey Cape Arena crest on the chest, it shows exactly where they belong.
Whether you are out on the ice or in the warming hut, the Cape Arena Cotton Hooded Tee by Beauty Unis is designed for relaxed comfort.
Ditch the bulk of a heavy pullover without sacrificing the hood. This long-sleeve tee is crafted from soft black cotton that moves with you. The minimalist design features our signature maroon and grey Wave logo on the chest, making it a sharp, modern way to support local ice sports. It’s the kind of shirt you’ll reach for every weekend.
Whether they are heading to the rink or hanging out with friends, this is the hoodie they’ll reach for. We’ve taken the classic grey pullover and upgraded it with the official Cape Arena colors.
Built for comfort and warmth, this sweatshirt features a spacious front pocket and a hood with stylish ticked drawstrings. The maroon and gold wave graphics stand out sharply against the grey, ensuring everyone knows where their home ice is—whether they are facing you or skating away.
Stay warm in the stands or on the street with the Cape Arena Classic Wave Hoodie by Beauty Unis. This essential grey pullover is designed for ultimate comfort, featuring a soft cotton construction that is perfect for battling the chill of the rink.
The front features the bold "Cape Arena" circular crest with our signature maroon wave design, making it clear where your home ice is. Finished with a spacious kangaroo pocket and adjustable white drawstrings, this is your go-to layer for hockey practice, figure skating sessions, or just relaxing on the weekend.
We designed this hoodie with the cold rink environment in mind. It’s the perfect balance of warmth, comfort, and contemporary design.
This ladies' pullover by Beauty Unis features a soft, mid-weight fabric and a relaxed cropped fit that allows for easy movement. The design is all about functional comfort: a high-crossover cowl hood provides extra neck protection against drafts, while built-in thumbholes at the cuffs ensure your sleeves stay down and your hands stay warm. It’s finished with a subtle Cape Arena logo on the left chest.
We’ve partnered with ChappyWrap—makers of "the best blanket you'll ever own"—to create the ultimate accessory for the Cape Arena community.
Rinks are cold, but you don't have to be. This isn't your average throw blanket; it's an investment in years of cozy warmth. Featuring a classic tan and white herringbone pattern and embroidered with the official Cape Arena maroon wave logo, this blanket is designed to go wherever the game takes you. It’s luxuriously soft for the couch, yet durable enough for early morning practices and chilly bleachers.
Stay warm this season with our essential Cape Arena beanie - combining classic comfort with modern detailing.
Crafted from a soft, marled knit in a deep maroon hue, this hat offers warmth without sacrificing style. The fold-over cuff provides a secure fit, while the focal point—a debossed tan leatherette patch featuring the Cape Arena crest—adds a sophisticated finish. It’s versatile enough for the rink, the school run, or shoveling the driveway.
Upgrade your rink-side style with our coziest hat yet. This isn't your standard beanie—it features a beautiful, thick textured knit pattern that provides extra insulation against the chill of the ice or the Maine winter air.
The deep maroon color shows off your team spirit, while the matching yarn pom-pom adds a fun, classic winter vibe. Finished with a fold-over cuff for double the warmth over your ears and a premium tan leather patch with the Cape Arena wave logo, it’s the perfect accessory for hockey moms, figure skaters, and fans alike.
Looking for a winter hat that goes with absolutely everything? You’ve found it. This Cape Arena beanie features a soft, light grey hue that pairs perfectly with your team jersey, your winter coat, or your favorite hoodie.
Beyond the versatile color, this hat is built for warmth. It features a thick, geometric cable-knit pattern that traps heat effectively, making those freezing mornings at the arena much more bearable. Topped with a playful pom and finished with our premium leatherette logo patch, it’s the stylish staple you’ll reach for all winter long.
Built for the barn, the pond, and everywhere in between.
Rep your local roots with the official Cape Pond Hockey hat. This isn't just a piece of headwear; it’s a nod to cold mornings, fresh ice, and coastal grit. Featuring a standout embroidered graphic that combines local maritime icons—the lighthouse and the lobster—with the classic pond hockey silhouette.
Constructed by Pacific Headwear, known for their superior fit and durability, this hat features a classic two-tone colorway that pairs perfectly with your favorite hoodie or jersey. Whether you're dropping the puck or grabbing a post-game brew, keep your head in the game.
Product Details:
Clean, crisp, and effortlessly stylish, this white ball cap is your new sunny-day essential. Whether you’re heading to the beach, the tennis courts, or just running errands around town, this hat offers a polished way to rep your hometown.
Made by Legacy—renowned for their incredible fit and vintage wash feel—this cap is designed specifically for a woman’s fit. It features a relaxed, unstructured crown for immediate comfort and a trendy off-center "CAPE" embroidery in maroon for a modern, understated look.
There is nothing quite like the feel of a favorite hat that’s been worn for years. This Legacy cap gives you that soft, broken-in feeling from the very first wear.
Designed specifically for a woman’s fit, it features an unstructured crown and a pre-curved visor for a relaxed, flattering look. The vintage slate grey color pairs perfectly with jeans or leggings, while the offset "CAPE" embroidery in classic maroon adds a modern touch of hometown pride. It’s the perfect fix for a bad hair day or a sunny afternoon.
Train hard while treading lightly on the planet. This premium ball cap is part of the Legacy REMPA collection, engineered entirely from recycled fabric and visor boards.
Designed for the active Cape Elizabeth lifestyle, this hat features a lightweight heather gray fabric with laser-cut side perforations. This ensures maximum breathability and cooling airflow, whether you're on the golf course, the tennis court, or going for a run. Finished with a modern, off-center "CAPE" embroidery in maroon, it looks as good as it performs.
Upgrade your headwear with this premium performance cap from the Legacy REMPA collection. Designed for those who want a hat that looks as good as it performs, this all-black cap features a sophisticated tan leatherette patch with the Cape Arena wave logo.
Whether you’re on the bench, in the stands, or out for a run, the laser-cut side perforations ensure maximum airflow to keep you cool. Crafted entirely from recycled fabric and visor boards, it’s a sustainable choice that doesn’t sacrifice style or durability.
Stay hydrated whether you are hitting the ice for a late-night skate or cheering from the boards! This official Cape Arena sport bottle is designed for athletes and fans alike.
Featuring a translucent, squeezable body and a high-flow push/pull cap, it offers quick hydration without slowing you down. The durable design makes it safe for the locker room, the bench, or your gym bag. Proudly branded with the Cape Arena wave logo, it's the perfect way to show your local rink pride.
Pay homage to the roots of the game with the Dirigo Silver Edition. Featuring a modern twist on the classic 1901 Pine Tree flag, this jersey combines rugged heritage with clean, contemporary style. Built on a steel-grey chassis with bold black and white striping, it’s the perfect sweater for the outdoor rink or the post-game hang. This jersey proves that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.
Product Features:
Miss out on last year's tournament jersey? This is your chance to add the Beauty Unis Cape Arena Lighthouse Tournament jersey (only in Adult Medium) to your collection.
Miss out on our Cape Kraken tournament jersey? This is your chance to add this Beauty Unis Cape Arena jersey (only in Adult Small) to your collection.
Shine bright even on the gloomiest winter days! ✨ Metallic Ribbed Beanies are the ultimate way to add a little sparkle to your cold-weather fit -- just in time for Sparkle Skate. Featuring a classic ribbed knit infused with shimmering metallic threads, this hat gives you all the cozy warmth of a staple beanie with a major upgrade in glam. Whether you’re hitting the slopes or just grabbing a coffee, keep it cozy and keep it cute.
