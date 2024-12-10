Cape Fear Child Nutrition Silent Auction

Enjoy a multiple-night get-away in unit 305 or 306 at Elevation Lofts Hotel, an award-winning downtown boutique hotel in Asheville, NC. Each unit in the hotel is a uniquely designed and furnished multi-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, living room, fireplace, and original art from Momentum Gallery (its downstairs neighbor). Stay either 3 nights before June 30, or 2 nights between July 1 and December 31, 2025 (subject to unit availability - book early!).
https://elevationloftshotel.com/
Seabird Dinner for 4 with Wine Pairings
$150
Treat yourself and three guests to an unforgettable dining experience at Seabird, Wilmington's celebrated coastal dining establishment. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and focus on fresh, locally sourced seafood, Seabird promises a meal that perfectly captures the flavors of the Carolina coast.
This exclusive dinner for four will showcase the artistry of Executive Chef Dean Neff, a James Beard Award finalist for “Outstanding Chef” in 2024, ingredient-driven approach to Southern cuisine. With a deep passion for sustainability and local partnerships, Chef Neff's menu highlights the best of the region, from freshly caught seafood to farm-to-table produce.
Whether you're indulging in the oyster bar's offerings or savoring one of Seabird's signature dishes, this dining experience will be a feast for the senses and a night to remember .Please note that the gratuity is not included in the package.
Broadway Getaway
$150
2 Nights at The West 57th Street Hilton & 2 Tickets to Chicago
Your Broadway Experience Includes:
2 Nights at The West 57th Street Hilton Club:
Nestled in the heart of Manhattan, this Hilton Club property offers stylish accommodations, exceptional service, and a prime location. Just steps from Central Park, Fifth Avenue shopping, and world-renowned cultural attractions like Carnegie Hall and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), this is the perfect home base for exploring the city.
2 Tickets to Chicago on Broadway:
Experience the glitz, glamour, and scandal of the roaring twenties at the Ambassador Theatre with Chicago, Broadway’s longest-running American musical. Known for its iconic choreography by Bob Fosse and hits like "All That Jazz" and "Razzle Dazzle," Chicago has captivated audiences for over 25 years. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, this timeless story of ambition and intrigue is a must-see.
Personal Dinner for Two Curated by Chef Lee at Bento Box
$150
Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience with a personal, curated dinner for two at Bento Box in Wilmington, NC. Renowned Chef Lee will personally craft a meal designed to suit your unique tastes, offering a truly personalized dining adventure. With decades of experience, including his tenure as Executive Chef at The Breakers’ fine Asian restaurant, Echo, Chef Lee brings a masterful touch to every dish.
During his time at The Breakers, Chef Lee oversaw the production of over half a million pieces of sushi annually while delighting guests with his inventive Asian cuisine. Today, his passion lies in creating bespoke dishes for his diners, going beyond the menu to craft one-of-a-kind culinary creations. Known for his engaging personality, Chef Lee will guide you through the sourcing, preparation, and artistry behind each course, turning your dinner into an interactive and memorable experience.
Since opening in 2006, Bento Box has become a staple of Wilmington’s dining scene, celebrated for its exceptional sushi and Asian cuisine. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an intimate evening of world-class food and hospitality in a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Bid now to secure this extraordinary dining experience with Chef Lee! Please note that the gratuity is not included in the package.
Private Wakeboarding Lesson with World Champion Adam Fields
$150
Take your wakeboarding skills to the next level with an exclusive two-hour lesson from 2-time World Wakeboarding Champion Adam Fields. Held on his stunning home lake, Lake Gaston, this experience offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from a true master of the sport. Whether you're stepping onto a wakeboard for the first time or honing advanced techniques, Adam's expert guidance will make this an unforgettable day.
Your lesson includes access to Adam’s state-of-the-art gear and his latest specialized wakeboarding boat, designed to maximize performance on the water. Adam’s passion for the sport and personalized teaching style ensures a fun, safe, and exciting experience for all skill levels.
Adam Fields has been inspiring and coaching wakeboarders since 2000, and his internationally acclaimed AF Wake program has helped thousands of students, from first-timers to future champions. Beyond his athletic accolades, Adam is a TEDx speaker and motivator, making him an engaging and inspiring instructor who will leave you with both skills and unforgettable memories.
Don’t miss this chance to learn from a world champion while enjoying the breathtaking scenery of Lake Gaston. Bid now for the ultimate watersports experience of a lifetime!
Private Wine Class for Up To 20 People & 30% Off Purchases
$150
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our Total Wine & More store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. After the tasting do some shopping and receive 30% off your purchase!
Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q Catered Meal for 50
$150
Treat your friends, family, or coworkers to a mouthwatering Southern feast with this incredible catered meal for 50 from Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q! Perfect for parties, corporate events, or family gatherings, this package has everything you need for a delicious and stress-free experience, including setup and cleanup.
What’s Included:
13 – Pints of Bar-B-Q
75 – Pieces of Chicken
13 – Pints of Coleslaw
13 – Pints of Potato Salad
25 – Dozen Hushpuppies
5 – Gallons of Tea
50 – Set-ups (Plates, cups, forks, etc.)
Smithfield’s handles it all—setup, clean-up, and everything in between—so you can focus on enjoying time with your guests. This is a delicious opportunity to bring people together over food that’s been a North Carolina favorite for years.
Don’t miss out—bid now to make your next event effortless and unforgettable!
Day of Fresh Water Fishing On Beautiful Lake Gaston
$150
Escape to the tranquil beauty of Lake Gaston for a day of unforgettable freshwater fishing! Renowned fisherman Captain Mark Fenton will guide you and two guests on his well-equipped boat as you explore this scenic 35-mile-long lake. With over 20,000 acres of water, Captain Mark knows all the best fishing spots to help you reel in striped bass, catfish, crappie, and more.
This unique opportunity promises not only great fishing but also breathtaking views of Lake Gaston's 350+ miles of shoreline, which span the Virginia/North Carolina border. Whether you're an experienced angler or a first-time fisherman, this adventure is perfect for everyone. The trip will take place on a mutually agreed-upon date, ensuring a convenient and personalized experience for the high bidder.
Lake Gaston offers a rich ecosystem of game fish, making it a paradise for anglers of all skill levels. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a relaxing day filled with fishing, stunning lake views, and expert guidance!
PT’s For a Year
$50
Enjoy a delicious lunch every month for an entire year at PT’s Olde Fashioned Grille, courtesy of owner Joe Pate. This incredible package is valid at the CrossRoads location, where you’ll savor their famous made-to-order burgers, sandwiches, and fresh-cut fries.
PT’s Olde Fashioned Grille is a Wilmington favorite, known for its laid-back atmosphere and commitment to serving simple, high-quality food. Whether you’re a longtime fan or looking to discover your new go-to lunch spot, this prize is sure to satisfy your cravings month after month.
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to indulge in great food all year long—bid now!
Premium Garden Essentials Set from DRAMM (Berry)
$50
Elevate your gardening experience with this high-quality collection of tools from DRAMM, a trusted name in gardening innovation. Perfect for green thumbs and budding gardeners alike, this set includes everything you need to keep your garden vibrant and flourishing.
5/8" x 50 ft Garden Hose: A professional-grade hose with superior durability and flexibility, designed to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions while delivering maximum water flow.
Watering Wand: Effortlessly reach every corner of your garden with this ergonomic wand, offering precise control and a gentle spray to nurture delicate plants and flowers.
Sprinkler Turret: A versatile and efficient sprinkler with multiple spray patterns, perfect for covering various garden sizes and shapes while conserving water.
Bid on this premium garden set and enjoy the perfect balance of function, quality, and style. Whether you’re maintaining a vegetable patch, cultivating a flower garden, or just keeping your lawn lush, this set will make your outdoor tasks a breeze.
Premium Garden Essentials Set from DRAMM (Green)
$50
Elevate your gardening experience with this high-quality collection of tools from DRAMM, a trusted name in gardening innovation. Perfect for green thumbs and budding gardeners alike, this set includes everything you need to keep your garden vibrant and flourishing.
5/8" x 50 ft Garden Hose: A professional-grade hose with superior durability and flexibility, designed to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions while delivering maximum water flow.
Watering Wand: Effortlessly reach every corner of your garden with this ergonomic wand, offering precise control and a gentle spray to nurture delicate plants and flowers.
Sprinkler Turret: A versatile and efficient sprinkler with multiple spray patterns, perfect for covering various garden sizes and shapes while conserving water.
Bid on this premium garden set and enjoy the perfect balance of function, quality, and style. Whether you’re maintaining a vegetable patch, cultivating a flower garden, or just keeping your lawn lush, this set will make your outdoor tasks a breeze.
Premium Garden Essentials Set from DRAMM (Yellow)
$50
Elevate your gardening experience with this high-quality collection of tools from DRAMM, a trusted name in gardening innovation. Perfect for green thumbs and budding gardeners alike, this set includes everything you need to keep your garden vibrant and flourishing.
5/8" x 50 ft Garden Hose: A professional-grade hose with superior durability and flexibility, designed to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions while delivering maximum water flow.
Watering Wand: Effortlessly reach every corner of your garden with this ergonomic wand, offering precise control and a gentle spray to nurture delicate plants and flowers.
Sprinkler Turret: A versatile and efficient sprinkler with multiple spray patterns, perfect for covering various garden sizes and shapes while conserving water.
Bid on this premium garden set and enjoy the perfect balance of function, quality, and style. Whether you’re maintaining a vegetable patch, cultivating a flower garden, or just keeping your lawn lush, this set will make your outdoor tasks a breeze.
