Cape Fear Child Nutrition Silent Auction

Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience with a personal, curated dinner for two at Bento Box in Wilmington, NC. Renowned Chef Lee will personally craft a meal designed to suit your unique tastes, offering a truly personalized dining adventure. With decades of experience, including his tenure as Executive Chef at The Breakers’ fine Asian restaurant, Echo, Chef Lee brings a masterful touch to every dish. During his time at The Breakers, Chef Lee oversaw the production of over half a million pieces of sushi annually while delighting guests with his inventive Asian cuisine. Today, his passion lies in creating bespoke dishes for his diners, going beyond the menu to craft one-of-a-kind culinary creations. Known for his engaging personality, Chef Lee will guide you through the sourcing, preparation, and artistry behind each course, turning your dinner into an interactive and memorable experience. Since opening in 2006, Bento Box has become a staple of Wilmington’s dining scene, celebrated for its exceptional sushi and Asian cuisine. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an intimate evening of world-class food and hospitality in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Bid now to secure this extraordinary dining experience with Chef Lee! Please note that the gratuity is not included in the package.

