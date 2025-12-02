Cape Fear Makers Guild's Shop

Cape Fear Makers Guild

Drink cans item
Drink cans
$1
Drink bottles item
Drink bottles
$1.50
Talks item
Talks
$15
Workshops item
Workshops
$25

Some workshops may cost more, depending on material costs.

1/8" Baltic Birch Plywood 12"x24" item
1/8" Baltic Birch Plywood 12"x24"
$4

Baltic Birch Plywood is unlike traditional plywood you're used to seeing. It is manufactured in the Baltic region of northeastern Europe using solid one-piece Birch veneer for each ply. The plys are cross-banded (alternating grain direction) and held together with strong interior grade glue. This results in a plywood that not only looks good but has exceptional stability and strength. Our Baltic Birch Plywood is top grade without voids or glue pockets. No added formaldehyde.

1/4" Baltic Birch Plywood 12"x24" item
1/4" Baltic Birch Plywood 12"x24"
$5

1/8" Alder 4" wide 24" long item
1/8" Alder 4" wide 24" long
$5
  • Common Names: Alder, Red Alder, Western Red Alder, Pacific Coast Alder, Alnus rubra
  • Origin: Coastal Pacific Northwest
  • Color: Light tan to reddish brown wood color, color darkens and reddens with age
  • Janka Hardness: 590 lbs/ft
  • Avg. Weight: 2.48 lbs/bdft
  • General Workability: Alder wood works great for laser cutting and engraving and produces a nice dark burn. Alder is easy to work with and cuts, sands, glues, and finishes well. Keep in mind that this wood is naturally very knotty. We try to cut out the largest knots, but can't guarantee the wood will be completely clear. Be prepared to cut around a few knots when working with Alder.
1/8" Cherry 6" wide 24" long item
1/8" Cherry 6" wide 24" long
$8
  • Common Names: Cherry, Black Cherry, American Cherry, Wild Cherry, Prunus serotina
  • Origin: Midwest United States
  • Color: Pale pinkish brown when freshly cut, darkens to rich reddish brown as it ages
  • Janka Hardness: 950 lbs/ft
  • Avg. Weight: 3 lbs/bdft
  • General Workability: Cherry has good workability. In fact, it is known as one of the best all-around woods for workability. It's easy to cut and laser engraves, glues, and takes nails and screws well.
1/8" Hard Maple 6" wide 24" long item
1/8" Hard Maple 6" wide 24" long
$8
  • Common Names: Hard Maple, Sugar Maple, Rock Maple, Acer saccharum
  • Origin: Midwest and eastern United States
  • Color: Creamy white to light yellow or pale tan
  • Janka Hardness: 1450 lbs/ft
  • Avg. Weight: 4.6 lbs/bdft
  • General Workability: Hard Maple is fairly easy to work with although slightly more difficult than Cherry or Walnut due to it having a higher density. Hard Maple tends to burn when machined with a high-speed cutter such as a router. Hard Maple laser engraves, turns, glues, and finishes very well.
1/8" Acrylic Sheet 24" x 24" item
1/8" Acrylic Sheet 24" x 24"
$16

Clear Cast Lightweight Acrylic, Transparent Plexiglass

1/8" Acrylic Sheet 12" x 12" item
1/8" Acrylic Sheet 12" x 12"
$4

Clear Cast Lightweight Acrylic, Transparent Plexiglass

Blue Acrylic 8" x 8" item
Blue Acrylic 8" x 8"
$3
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25
Coffee mug item
Coffee mug
$20
Blank T-shirt item
Blank T-shirt
$12
Hardboard 2' x 2' item
Hardboard 2' x 2'
$4
Hardboard 1' x 2' item
Hardboard 1' x 2'
$2
Hardboard 1' x 1' item
Hardboard 1' x 1'
$1
1 kg of PLA filament item
1 kg of PLA filament
$20

Your very own roll. Be sure to label it

