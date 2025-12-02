Cape Fear Makers Guild's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Some workshops may cost more, depending on material costs.
Baltic Birch Plywood is unlike traditional plywood you're used to seeing. It is manufactured in the Baltic region of northeastern Europe using solid one-piece Birch veneer for each ply. The plys are cross-banded (alternating grain direction) and held together with strong interior grade glue. This results in a plywood that not only looks good but has exceptional stability and strength. Our Baltic Birch Plywood is top grade without voids or glue pockets. No added formaldehyde.
Baltic Birch Plywood is unlike traditional plywood you're used to seeing. It is manufactured in the Baltic region of northeastern Europe using solid one-piece Birch veneer for each ply. The plys are cross-banded (alternating grain direction) and held together with strong interior grade glue. This results in a plywood that not only looks good but has exceptional stability and strength. Our Baltic Birch Plywood is top grade without voids or glue pockets. No added formaldehyde.
Clear Cast Lightweight Acrylic, Transparent Plexiglass
Clear Cast Lightweight Acrylic, Transparent Plexiglass
Your very own roll. Be sure to label it
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!