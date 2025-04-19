Cape Fear WMC

Cape Fear Wingmen & JHLCA, Inc. | 2025 Charity Ride

27 S Broad St E

Angier, NC 27501, USA

Participant
$20
Grants entry to the event, required for participation. On the day of the event @ registration, you will receive an event t-shirt and a poker chip for (1) free drink @ the Cape Fear Clubhouse, redeemable anytime. 100% of ticket sales are donated to JLHCA, Inc. as part of the charity ride.
Guest
$10
Grants (1) guest entry to the event, required for guest participation. On the day of the event @ registration, you will receive an event t-shirt and a poker chip for (1) free drink @ the Cape Fear Clubhouse, redeemable anytime. 100% of ticket sales are donated to JLHCA, Inc. as part of the charity ride.
