Cape Fear Youth Rugby Sponsorship

Premier Sponsorship item
Premier Sponsorship
$2,500

PREMIER SPONSORSHIP

**Only 1 Available!

**Warm Up with Company Logo on chest, sleeve, or back

**Logo on team practice shirt

**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com

**Receive CFYR team t-shirt and warm up

**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events

**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and

away games


Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$2,000

GOLD SPONSORSHIP

~~~~SOLD OUT~~~~

**Only 1 Available

**Jersey with Company Logo on chest or sleeve

**Logo on team practice shirt

**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com

**Receive CFYR team t-shirt and jersey

**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events

**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and

away games



Player Sponsorship item
Player Sponsorship
$1,750

PLAYER SPONSORSHIP

**Only 1 Available!

**Player of the Match Award with Company Logo for all 2025-2026 Season Matches

**Logo on team practice shirt

**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com

**Receive CFYR team t-shirt

**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events

**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and

away games


Travel Sponsorship item
Travel Sponsorship
$1,500

TRAVEL SPONSORSHIP

**Recognition on team registration forms for travel and insurance

**Logo on team practice shirt

**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com

**Receive CFYR team t-shirt

**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events

**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and

away games


Team Sponsorship item
Team Sponsorship
$1,000

TEAM SPONSORSHIP

**Logo on team practice shirt

**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com

**Receive CFYR team t-shirt

**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events

**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and away games

Advertising Sponsorship item
Advertising Sponsorship
$500

ADVERTISING SPONSORSHIP

**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com

**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events

**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and away games

