Cape Fear Youth Rugby Sponsorship

PREMIER SPONSORSHIP
**Only 1 Available!
**Warm Up with Company Logo on chest, sleeve, or back
**Logo on team practice shirt
**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com
**Receive CFYR team t-shirt and warm up
**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events
**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and
away games
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
~~~~SOLD OUT~~~~
**Only 1 Available
**Jersey with Company Logo on chest or sleeve
**Logo on team practice shirt
**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com
**Receive CFYR team t-shirt and jersey
**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events
**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and
away games
PLAYER SPONSORSHIP
**Only 1 Available!
**Player of the Match Award with Company Logo for all 2025-2026 Season Matches
**Logo on team practice shirt
**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com
**Receive CFYR team t-shirt
**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events
**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and
away games
TRAVEL SPONSORSHIP
**Recognition on team registration forms for travel and insurance
**Logo on team practice shirt
**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com
**Receive CFYR team t-shirt
**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events
**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and
away games
TEAM SPONSORSHIP
**Logo on team practice shirt
**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com
**Receive CFYR team t-shirt
**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events
**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and away games
ADVERTISING SPONSORSHIP
**Website advertising and links to their business at www.fearrugby.com
**Logo and public recognition at all community events, including Men’s Club Events
**Logo on Banners displayed at all home and away games
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing