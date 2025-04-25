Our Marketplace

Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation

Anchored in Community Bracelet
$35

This bracelet was specifically designed for the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, holding significance. No matter where your journey takes you, Cape May County remains your anchor. Purchase one to learn more about the importance of the bracelet and the Foundation.

Anchored in Community Ornament
$15

This unique ornament created in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Foundation and our designated "Coast Guard Community is made with high quality ceramic glazed to a high gloss finish. Each piece includes an attached gray cord for hanging. Packaged in a soft velveteen tray and placed in a shimmering silver box.

(RET) Cape May County Loves Their Coasties T-Shirt -
$5

Signature Tee inspired by our Graduation Sendoff Crew - Size's S - XXL

(RET) Coast Guard Community Flag
$40

Heavy duty 4' x 6' branded with our retired Foundation logo.

Always Ready Collar Pin
$5
CMCCGCF Challenge Coin
$12

We are a PROUD Coast Guard Community, and this coin signifies our appreciation for our Coast Guard personnel, their families, & Recruits in our community!

Coast Guard Community Festival Challenge Coin
$15

The official Challenge Coin of the Coast Guard Community Festival.

(RET) CMC Coast Guard Community Foundation Challenge Coin
$10

The Foundation Challenge Coin recognizes the significance of our designated "Coast Guard Community" and Cape May County as the Coast Guard's Hometown.

(RET) Festival Challenge Coin Set
$20

A collection of retired Festival Challenge Coins from 2015, our inaugural year, thru 2019.

(RET) Always Ready 5K 2024 Challenge Coin
$5
(RET) Festival Challenge Coins 2015 -2019
$5
Particia Rainey "TRACEN ADMIN" Framed
$59

US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May themed prints by local artist, Patricia Rainey. Double Matted, Gold Frame & Artist Signed. Size: 11 X 14

Particia Rainey TRACEN Print - 11 X 14
$29

US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May themed prints by local artist, Patricia Rainey. Matted & Artist Signed.

Particia Rainey TRACEN Print - 12 X 16
Free

US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May themed prints by local artist, Patricia Rainey. Double Matted & Artist Signed.

Particia Rainey TRACEN Print - 16 X 20
$49

US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May themed prints by local artist, Patricia Rainey. Double Matted & Artist Signed.

