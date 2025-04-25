Our Marketplace

Offered by
This bracelet was specifically designed for the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, holding significance. No matter where your journey takes you, Cape May County remains your anchor. Purchase one to learn more about the importance of the bracelet and the Foundation.
This unique ornament created in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Foundation and our designated "Coast Guard Community is made with high quality ceramic glazed to a high gloss finish. Each piece includes an attached gray cord for hanging. Packaged in a soft velveteen tray and placed in a shimmering silver box.
Signature Tee inspired by our Graduation Sendoff Crew - Size's S - XXL
Heavy duty 4' x 6' branded with our retired Foundation logo.
We are a PROUD Coast Guard Community, and this coin signifies our appreciation for our Coast Guard personnel, their families, & Recruits in our community!
The official Challenge Coin of the Coast Guard Community Festival.
The Foundation Challenge Coin recognizes the significance of our designated "Coast Guard Community" and Cape May County as the Coast Guard's Hometown.
A collection of retired Festival Challenge Coins from 2015, our inaugural year, thru 2019.
US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May themed prints by local artist, Patricia Rainey. Double Matted, Gold Frame & Artist Signed. Size: 11 X 14
US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May themed prints by local artist, Patricia Rainey. Matted & Artist Signed.
US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May themed prints by local artist, Patricia Rainey. Double Matted & Artist Signed.
US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May themed prints by local artist, Patricia Rainey. Double Matted & Artist Signed.
