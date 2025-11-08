Cape May Marlin & Tuna Club 2026 Sponsorship Program

Offered by
About this shop
- Company Logo on Club website
- Bi-Annual (2) features in President’s message email
- 2026 Angler Membership included
- Company Logo on Club website
- Bi-Annual (2) features in President’s message email
- 2026 Angler Membership included
- One (1) dedicated social media post each month. NOTE: sponsor must provide content, handles, tags for posts
- Company Logo on Club website
- Quarterly (4) features in President’s message email
- 2026 Angler Membership included
- One (1) dedicated social media post each month. NOTE: sponsor must provide content, handles, tags for posts
- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup
- Company Logo on Club website
- Monthly features in President’s message email
- 2026 Club Family Membership included
- 2026 Crew Membership included
- One (1) dedicated social media post each month. NOTE: sponsor must provide content, handles, tags for posts
- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup
- Company Logo in Reel Time App as Yearlong Leaderboard Tournament sponsor
- Company Logo on Club website
- Monthly features in President’s message email blast
- Two (2) 2026 Club Angler Memberships included
- 2026 Crew Membership included
- Two (2) dedicated social media posts each month. NOTE: sponsor must provide content, handles, tags for posts
- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup
- Company Logo in Reel Time App as Yearlong Leaderboard sponsor
- In-Club advertising, your business logo on table tents in the Club
- Cups and cocktail napkins with single color logo at all Club tournament events (Captain’s Meeting and Awards Dinners)
- Company Logo on Club website
- Monthly features in President’s message email
- Two (2) 2026 Club Family Memberships included
- 2026 Crew Membership included
- Two (2) dedicated social media posts each month. NOTE: sponsor must provide content, handles, tags for posts
- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup
- Company Logo in Reel Time App as Yearlong Leaderboard sponsor
- In-Club advertising, your business logo on table tents in the Club
- Full sponsorship of the Annual Club Awards Banquet, including tickets for one table of 8, and all the following at the event: Signage with company logo, banner at bar, stage, and welcome area.
- *1 sponsor per tournament, sponsor must choose from the following tournaments on a first-come first-serve basis: Fluke Tournament, Labor Day Overnight Tournament
- 2026 Club Angler Membership included
- Entry to tournament for Sponsor’s Boat
- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup
- Company name included in the title of the tournament (Presented by: Sponsor Name)
- Company Logo on all event materials, promotional e-mails, social media, Reel Time App
- Table tent with sponsor name/logo where food is served and on dining tables
- 2026 Club Angler Membership included
- Entry for 4 junior anglers
- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup
- Company name included in the title of the tournament (Presented by: Sponsor Name)
- Company Logo on all event materials, promotional e-mails, social media
- Table tent with sponsor name/logo where food is served and on dining tables
- Promotional material included in prize buckets (NOTE: sponsor must provide)
- *Monetary donation or a donation of goods of equal value
- Company name included in tournament brochure
- Promotional material included in prize buckets (NOTE: sponsor must provide)
- *Monetary donation or a donation of goods of equal value
- Company name included in tournament brochure
- Promotional material included in prize buckets (NOTE: sponsor must provide)
- *The largest tournament of the season! High visibility as Ladies Day materials are promoted to participants of the MidAtlantic Tournament*
- 2026 Club Family Membership included
- Entry to tournament for Sponsor’s Boat
- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup
- Company name included in the Captain’s Meeting promotion (Captain’s Meeting Sponsored by: Sponsor Name)
- Company Logo on all event materials, promotional e-mails, social media, Reel Time App
- Table tent with sponsor name/logo where food is served and on dining tables during Captain’s Meeting and preregistration
- Promotional material included in prize buckets (NOTE: sponsor must provide)
- *The largest tournament of the season! High visibility as Ladies Day materials are promoted to
participants of the MidAtlantic Tournament*
- 2026 Club Family Membership included
- 2026 Crew Membership included
- Entry to tournament for Sponsor’s Boat
- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup
- Company name included in the title of the tournament (Presented by: Sponsor Name)
- Company Logo on all event materials, promotional e-mails, social media, Reel Time App
- Table tent with sponsor name/logo where food is served and on dining tables
- Promotional material included in prize buckets (NOTE: sponsor must provide)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!