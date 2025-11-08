Cape May Marlin & Tuna Club 2026 Sponsorship Program

- Company Logo on Club website

- Monthly features in President’s message email

- Two (2) 2026 Club Family Memberships included

- 2026 Crew Membership included

- Two (2) dedicated social media posts each month. NOTE: sponsor must provide content, handles, tags for posts

- Sponsor’s Boat automatically eligible to participate in Challenge Cup

- Company Logo in Reel Time App as Yearlong Leaderboard sponsor

- In-Club advertising, your business logo on table tents in the Club

- Full sponsorship of the Annual Club Awards Banquet, including tickets for one table of 8, and all the following at the event: Signage with company logo, banner at bar, stage, and welcome area.