Hosted by

Cape Romain Environmental Charter School

About this event

Sales closed

Test : Cape Romain Environmental Charter School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1011 Old Cemetery Rd, McClellanville, SC 29458, USA

Gift certificate - Cuts by Lana item
Gift certificate - Cuts by Lana
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a fresh, stylish look with this gift certificate valid to use towards a haircut at Cuts by Lana. Whether you’re aiming for a bold change or a simple refresh, Cuts by Lana delivers expert care and exceptional results. (Expires 2/6/2027)

Call (843)749-3075 to book.

A perfect way to treat yourself — all while supporting our school community!

Location:

1111 McKnight Road

Mount  Pleasant, SC 29466

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!