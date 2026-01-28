Test : Cape Romain Environmental Charter School's Silent Auction

Enjoy a fresh, stylish look with this gift certificate valid to use towards a haircut at Cuts by Lana. Whether you’re aiming for a bold change or a simple refresh, Cuts by Lana delivers expert care and exceptional results. (Expires 2/6/2027)

Call (843)749-3075 to book.

A perfect way to treat yourself — all while supporting our school community!

Location:

1111 McKnight Road

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466