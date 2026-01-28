Cape Romain Environmental Charter School's Silent Auction!

✂️💇 $65 Gift Certificate to Cuts by Lana – Mount Pleasant’s Go‑To Style Spot! 💇✂️ Treat yourself (or someone deserving!) to a fresh new look with this $65 gift certificate to Cuts by Lana, a trusted local salon known for great cuts, friendly service, and leaving clients feeling fabulous.

Located in the heart of Mount Pleasant, Cuts by Lana offers professional hair services in a warm, welcoming setting—perfect for a style refresh, trim, or a whole new vibe.

📍 Location:

1111 McKnight Road

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

📞 Call or text to book: (843) 749‑3075

Expires: February 6, 2027

Whether you're looking to sharpen up your everyday style or pamper yourself with a salon visit, this certificate is your ticket to feeling confident and looking great. Bid now and get ready for good hair days! A perfect way to treat yourself - all while supporting out school!