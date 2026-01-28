Cape Romain Environmental Charter School's Silent Auction!

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Starting bid
✂️💇 $65 Gift Certificate to Cuts by Lana – Mount Pleasant’s Go‑To Style Spot! 💇✂️ Treat yourself (or someone deserving!) to a fresh new look with this $65 gift certificate to Cuts by Lana, a trusted local salon known for great cuts, friendly service, and leaving clients feeling fabulous.
Located in the heart of Mount Pleasant, Cuts by Lana offers professional hair services in a warm, welcoming setting—perfect for a style refresh, trim, or a whole new vibe.
📍 Location:
1111 McKnight Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
📞 Call or text to book: (843) 749‑3075
Expires: February 6, 2027
Whether you're looking to sharpen up your everyday style or pamper yourself with a salon visit, this certificate is your ticket to feeling confident and looking great. Bid now and get ready for good hair days! A perfect way to treat yourself - all while supporting out school!
Starting bid
🌟 Coastal Artisan Gift Basket 🌟
Bring home the charm of the Lowcountry with this beautifully curated Coastal Artisan Gift Basket—packed with locally crafted treasures perfect for pampering, relaxing, and celebrating the unique spirit of the Low Country.
Elegantly wrapped and presented in a woven basket, this collection includes:
🕯️ Charleston Candle Co. – “Sunday Brunch” Candle
A warm, inviting blend of mandarin, champagne, and amber to brighten any space.
🧴 Old Whaling Company Body Butter – Blueberry Buckle
Luxuriously rich, clean‑ingredient skincare with a delightful, comforting scent.
🍹 Swamp Tonic Mixer
A locally made craft beverage mixer—perfect for elevating cocktails or mocktails.
🍯 Charleston Honey Co. Jar
Pure, local honey harvested right in the Lowcountry. Ideal for tea, toast, or gifting.
🛍️ “Buy Local” Specialty Products
Locally branded treats and artisan-made items showcasing community pride.
🧻 Coastal Tea Towel Featuring a Hand‑Painted Fish Design
Adds a splash of casual coastal charm to any kitchen or bar area.
A beautiful blend of self-care, local flavor, and coastal style—bid now and bring home a piece of the Low Country!
Starting bid
💪🔥 12-Week GET Blackstone Fit Online Training Program 🔥💪
Value: $899
Ready to jump‑start your fitness journey? This incredible 12‑week online training program from Blackstone Fit gives you the expert guidance, accountability, and personalized support you need—right from home!
Through the private Blackstone Fit app, you’ll enjoy:
✔️ Progressive at‑home workouts designed to build strength, confidence, and consistency
✔️ Nutrition guidance + habit coaching tailored to your goals
✔️ Weekly accountability + progress tracking to keep you motivated
✔️ Online food journal for simple, sustainable nutrition success
✔️ Full program created and coached by personal trainer Dawn Blackstone, an experienced, results‑driven fitness professional
This program is perfect for every fitness level, whether you’re just getting started or want to take your routine to the next level. Start date is completely flexible!
📧 To redeem, contact: [email protected]
📞 206‑388‑7428
Expiration: September 1, 2026
⭐ Bid now and take the first step toward the strongest, healthiest version of YOU while supporting our school! ⭐
Starting bid
Handcrafted Oyster Shell Wreath
Bring a touch of coastal elegance to your home with this stunning handcrafted oyster shell wreath. Made from dozens of naturally weathered oyster shells, each piece is carefully layered to create rich texture, organic movement, and beautiful variation in tone. The wreath features a sturdy wrapped rope detail at the top for a natural, nautical finish.
Perfect for year‑round display, this unique coastal accent can be hung on a door, wall, or used as a centerpiece with a candle inside. Whether you're a beach lover or simply appreciate artisan décor, this wreath makes a timeless and eye‑catching statement.
Approximate Size: 24"
Starting bid
Elevate your next in-home event with a full-service bar experience.
Handcrafted cocktails, beer, and wine served seamlessly-so you can relax and enjoy your
guests.
Perfect for gatherings of up to 50 people.
You provide the alcohol-l'll take care of the rest. $800 value!!
Starting bid
Wine Lover’s Entertaining Set
Add a touch of charm—and humor—to your next gathering with this beautifully coordinated wine-themed entertaining set! This bundle features a handcrafted wooden serving board paired with a stylish striped kitchen towel, two wooden‑handled cheese spreaders, and a decorative linen wrap that reads:
“WINE IMPROVES WITH AGE
I IMPROVE WITH WINE.”
Perfect for serving cheeses, appetizers, or charcuterie, this set is both functional and fun. Whether you're gifting it to a wine enthusiast or adding it to your own hosting collection, it’s sure to be a crowd‑pleaser.
A delightful and practical addition to any kitchen, bar area, or wine night!
Starting bid
Handmade Patchwork Quilt – Vibrant Coral & Floral Design
Bring warmth, charm, and handcrafted beauty into your home with this stunning handmade patchwork quilt. Featuring a delightful combination of bold coral, soft striped accents, and lively floral prints, this quilt adds a bright and cheerful touch to any room.This quilt is a one‑of‑a‑kind piece—thoughtfully designed, skillfully hand crafted, and ready to be cherished for years to come. Don’t miss your chance to bring home this beautiful work of art!
Starting bid
💕 Valentine’s Day Gift Basket – Sweet Indulgence Collection 💕
Treat someone special—or yourself—to this beautifully curated Valentine’s Day gift basket! This charming bundle is filled with delightful treats and cozy surprises that make it perfect for celebrating love, gratitude, and joy.
✨ What’s Inside
This thoughtfully assembled basket includes:
• Mini bottle of La Marca Prosecco – a sparkling touch to any celebration
• Assortment of premium chocolates and candies in festive Valentine’s packaging
• Valantines Day Party Essentials tea towel, paper plates And paper napkins.
• Heart‑themed Wine Glass (hand painted)
• Beautiful woven basket perfect for reuse.
Everything is nestled together with decorative foil and festive accents for a gorgeous presentation.
💘 Perfect For
• Valentine’s Day gifts
• Raffles & auctions
• Teachers, coworkers, friends, or partners
• Anyone who deserves a little sweetness!
Bring home this heartwarming gift basket and spread love with every delicious detail. Bid now and make someone’s day extra special! 💖
Starting bid
Minimalist Gold‑Tone Teardrop Earrings – Elegant & Lightweight
Add a touch of timeless simplicity to your jewelry collection with this elegant pair of minimalist teardrop‑shaped earrings. Designed with clean, modern lines, these earrings are perfect for everyday wear or pairing with your favorite dressier looks.• Material: Solid Gold
Starting bid
Vintage‑Style Wooden Disc Necklace – Natural, Handcrafted Look
Add earthy charm to your jewelry collection with this beautifully crafted wooden disc necklace. Featuring a stunning gradient of natural wood tones—from deep mahogany to warm honey—this statement piece celebrates organic texture and timeless style.
Starting bid
Elegant Gold‑Tone Bracelet & Crystal Drop Earrings Set – Classic & Timeless
Add effortless sophistication to your jewelry collection with this beautifully coordinated bracelet and earrings set. Featuring a sleek gold‑tone hinged bangle paired with sparkling crystal drop earrings, this set offers a refined, polished look perfect for both everyday elegance and special occasions.
Item Details
• Set Includes:
• 1 gold‑tone hinged bangle bracelet
• 1 pair of matching crystal drop earrings
Starting bid
Elegant Two‑Pair Crystal Earring Set
Enhance your jewelry collection with this beautiful two‑pair earring set featuring sparkling crystal stones and timeless gold‑tone settings. Each pair offers its own unique shape and style, making this set perfect for anyone who loves versatile, classic accessories that transition effortlessly from day to night. Perfect for holidays, birthdays, or simply upgrading your jewelry rotation. • Includes:
• 1 pair of rectangular‑cut crystal drop earrings
• 1 pair of teardrop‑shaped crystal earrings
• 1 soft drawstring pouch, perfect for traveling
Starting bid
Statement Mosaic Shell Pendant Necklace – Boho Artisan Design
Make a bold impression with this beautiful artisan‑style necklace featuring a large mosaic shell pendant and multi‑strand cord design. This piece blends natural textures with vintage‑inspired metal accents, creating a stunning boho statement perfect for elevating any outfit.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Wando River Grill
Enjoy waterfront dining at its finest with this $50 gift card to Wando River Grill! Nestled along the scenic Wando River, this inviting restaurant offers a relaxed coastal atmosphere, delicious Lowcountry‑inspired dishes, and stunning views you can appreciate from their spacious outdoor seating areas.
Whether you're arriving by boat or by land, Wando River Grill is the perfect spot for a leisurely brunch, a sunset dinner, or cocktails overlooking the water. Treat yourself to fresh seafood, flavorful Southern favorites, and exceptional hospitality.
Bring the charm of the riverfront to your next meal—bid now and savor the experience!
Starting bid
🎉 Charleston Fun Park – Activity Package Gift Card 🎉
Get ready for a full day of excitement at Charleston Fun Park! This gift card includes a fantastic bundle of attractions and fun—perfect for kids, families, or anyone who loves a little adventure.
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🎁 Each Gift Card Includes:
• 1 Attraction of Your Choice
Choose from Bumper Cars, Go-Karts, or Mini-Bowling for an action-packed experience.
• Mini-Golf Round
Enjoy a fun and friendly game on one of Charleston Fun Park’s signature courses.
• Fountain Drink
Cool off with a refreshing beverage between adventures.
• $5 Arcade Card
Play your favorite games, collect points, and win prizes!
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🌟 Why You’ll Love It
This package offers a perfect mix of thrills, friendly competition, and classic arcade fun. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a birthday surprise, or just a day of play, this bundle delivers hours of entertainment.
Starting bid
🧡 Orangetheory Fitness Gift Package – 5-Class Pack + OTF Swag + New O2 Protein Drink! 🧡
Kickstart your fitness journey—or help someone else ignite theirs—with this energizing Orangetheory Fitness gift package! Designed for all fitness levels, OTF workouts combine science, coaching, and technology to deliver proven results in a fun, motivating environment.
This auction item is the perfect boost for anyone looking to get stronger, feel better, and join a supportive fitness community.
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🎁 This Package Includes:
🔸 5-Class Pack
Experience five high-energy Orangetheory classes featuring heart-rate–based interval training, expert coaching, and a fitness experience built around real results.
🔸 OTF Swag
Rep your fitness journey with official Orangetheory gear—perfect for workouts or everyday wear.
🔸 NEW O2 Protein Drink
Fuel up with Orangetheory’s newest recovery drink! Packed with protein and crafted to support muscle repair and post-workout replenishment.
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🌟 Why You’ll Love It
• Perfect for beginners, fitness lovers, or anyone wanting to try OTF
• Classes blend cardio, rowing, and strength training for a full-body workout
• Friendly, motivating coaches and a welcoming studio community
• Great way to reset your routine or jump into a new fitness challenge
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Get ready to sweat, smile, and feel amazing—bid now and take home an Orangetheory experience that delivers results! 🧡💪
Starting bid
🎉 1 Week of Summer Camp – Charleston Taekwondo (North Mt. Pleasant Location) 🎉
Gift Certificate / Voucher – Fantastic Kids’ Summer Experience!
Give your child an unforgettable week of fun, fitness, and confidence‑building with this 1 Week of Summer Camp at Charleston Taekwondo – North Mt. Pleasant! Perfect for kids who love to stay active, try new things, or explore martial arts in a safe, encouraging environment.
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🥋 What’s Included
• One full week of Charleston Taekwondo’s Summer Camp
• Fun activities, games, martial arts lessons, and more
• A structured, energetic, and positive environment for kids
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📍 Redeemable At:
Charleston Taekwondo – North Mt. Pleasant
📬 3040 N Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466
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📞 Contact Information
• Email: [email protected]
• Phone: (843) 800‑5020
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🔒 Terms & Conditions
• Valid ONLY at the North Mt. Pleasant location
• Must be used for a summer camp week (subject to availability)
• No cash value; nonrefundable once purchased
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🎟️ Why Bid?
This is a perfect chance to secure a week of engaging, high‑energy camp your child will love—at a fraction of the cost! Taekwondo camps encourage discipline, teamwork, confidence, and physical fitness, all while ensuring kids have a blast
Starting bid
🌿 “Relax & Refresh” Self‑Care Gift Basket
Treat yourself—or someone who deserves a little pampering—to this thoughtfully curated Relax & Refresh Self‑Care Basket, packed with mood‑boosting drinks, skincare favorites, and stress‑relief essentials. Whether it's for unwinding after a long day or adding a little joy to your weekly routine, this basket has everything needed to recharge and indulge.
✨ What’s Inside:
🌱 Less Stress, More… Calm!
A jar of Less Stress gummies/mood support to help you relax and reset.
🥤 2 Refreshing Zero‑Sugar Energy Drinks
The perfect pick‑me‑up when you need clean, crisp energy without the crash.
💄 Artistry Skincare & Beauty Treats
Includes a selection of premium Artistry products such as:
• Hydrating & revitalizing facial cream
• Go Vibrant lip color sampler
• Overnight sleeping mask
• Additional skincare minis to boost your glow
🍓 Strawberry Sheet Mask
A fruity, soothing face mask for an at‑home spa moment.
🎁 Beautiful Woven Basket
A reusable decorative basket, ideal for storage or décor after the treats are enjoyed.
Starting bid
🍝 “Pasta Night Made Easy” Kitchen Gift Set
Bring a taste of Italy straight to your kitchen with this beautifully curated Pasta Night Made Easy gift set! Perfect for busy families, food lovers, newlyweds, or anyone who enjoys a cozy, no‑fuss home‑cooked meal, this basket turns dinner into a delicious experience.
✨ What’s Included:
🍲 Beautiful Mini Slow Cooker (Brand: BÉIS)
A stylish, compact slow cooker—perfect for sauces, sides, dips, and small‑batch meals. Ideal for kitchens of all sizes!
🍝 Pappardelle’s Cracked Pepper Fettuccine
Gourmet, small‑batch pasta with rich cracked pepper flavor—an elevated twist on a classic favorite.
🌿 Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto
Bursting with fresh basil and savory cheese, this ready‑to‑use pesto pairs perfectly with the included pasta for an effortless, mouth‑watering dinner.
📘 Instruction
Helpful guidance to get the most out of the mini slow cooker
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Starting bid
🎉 KidStrong – 3 Classes!
Give your child a fun, high‑energy experience with 3 classes at any of the following participating KidStrong locations:
• KidStrong Nexton
• KidStrong Summerville
• KidStrong Mount Pleasant
KidStrong is a science‑based training program designed to help kids build confidence, strength, and leadership skills through structured coaching and movement‑based activities. These classes are perfect for boosting physical development, coordination, and mindset — all in a supportive and exciting environment.
📲 To book your classes, call or text: 843‑788‑9328
Don’t miss this chance to let your child experience the KidStrong difference!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!