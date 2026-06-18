2027 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Please submit payment only if:

You registered to run with Ukraine Focus through Social Sync; and

You received confirmation and a link to this form from Ukraine Focus.

The $250 registration fee is required to secure your place on the team. This fee is non-refundable and covers the cost of your race bib.



After your payment is received, Zeffy will prompt you to set up your fundraising page.

Runners with Ukraine Focus are committed to raising $2500 in additional to the registration fee.



If you have any questions, please email [email protected].