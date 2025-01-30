Cape Verdean Museum Exhibit Memberships 2025

1. Free entrance to Museum. 2. Event Discount (amounts/percentage for members will be decided prior to event) on all CVM events with the exceptions of the Hall of Fame Gala. 3. 10% discount on purchases made in the museum gift shop. 4. Members will be included in the email mailing list for all CVM activities and updates. 5. Members' names will appear on the CVM members list on our website. 6. Discount on future Kriolu and other classes 7. Other benefits TBD.

1. Free entrance to Museum. 2. Event Discount (amounts/percentage for members will be decided prior to event) on all CVM events with the exceptions of the Hall of Fame Gala. 3. 10% discount on purchases made in the museum gift shop. 4. Members will be included in the email mailing list for all CVM activities and updates. 5. Members' names will appear on the CVM members list on our website. 6. Discount on future Kriolu and other classes 7. Other benefits TBD.

seeMoreDetailsMobile