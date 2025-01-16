2025 CAPER Auction Items

VALUE: PRICELESS
Your student and their entire class will use fashion to flaunt their self-expression for the week while they revel in five full days of standard dress. Free dress week to be prearranged with the Head of School. Experience to be fulfilled by March 31, 2026.
03-Picnic and Paint with Mrs. Beeson and Mrs. Kendrick
$900
VALUE: PRICELESS
Enjoy an afternoon picnic lunch in the Magnolia park with Mrs. Beeson and Mrs. Kendrick! Mrs. Beeson will conduct an art class for your student and three friends. This luncheon will take place during a school day for the student. Pizza and desserts will be provided for the lucky students! This is an outdoor, fun time experience your child will treasure for a lifetime.
Offer expires March 31, 2026.
04-Sleep in for a Week
$3,100
VALUE: PRICELESS
Enjoy sleeping-in for one whole week! Your student and their classmates will begin the school day at 9:00 a.m. every day for one week. The Head of School, Mr. Edwards, will also serve breakfast each day for the high bidding family for their student and all classmates who arrive before 8:30 a.m. What a fun experience for the entire class. Week to be pre-arranged with the Head of School and fulfilled by March 31, 2026.
05-Coach for a Day
$2,200
VALUE: PRICELESS
Every student's dream is to be Coach for the day! Your child will join our CAVS Coach Mr. Bagdasarian (Mr. B) as they become P.E. instructor and Coach for the day! The student will lead the physical education classes and plan the sporting events for an entire day for the whole school. This is a day your child will never forget! Arrangements to be made with the coach in advance. Experience to be fulfilled by March 31, 2026.
06-4 Nights in Nashville
$5,000
VALUE: $5000
NASHVILLE SKYLINE VIEWS - ROOFTOP DECK ! Brand new townhouse with rooftop deck! NEW fully stocked kitchen, plush beds, hotel amenities, smart TVs and ample space for your large group! We are in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Nashville. Walking distance to Nashville Farmer's Market!Short $5-$10 Uber/Lyft to downtown, Broadway, Demonbreun, Bridgestone Arena, Nissan Stadium. 1 Mile from Top Golf!
07-Front Row At Spring Musical
$600
Ten front row seats to this year's All School Spring Musical "The Wizard of Oz" to be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. Your friends and family will be able to cheer from the front row with unobstructed views.
08-Art Teacher For A Day
$3,000
VALUE: PRICELESS
Unleash your creativity and join Mrs. Beeson for a fun-filled day in the art classroom! Whether you're painting your masterpiece or diving into the world of slime-making with your fellow students, this day promises endless excitement. Explore your artistic side, experiment with new techniques, and let your imagination run wild! Offer valid until March 31, 2026—don’t miss out on this colorful adventure! 🌟🎨
09-Front Row at Variety Show 2026
$2,500
VALUE: PRICELESS
Your family and your friends will receive front row seating at the Carden Arbor View School Talent and Variety Show next spring.The winning bidder will receive the front row seating at the CAVS annual talent and variety show. Dates to be announced in the early spring of 2026.
Your family will have the best seats in the house and you can view all the special talents of our school up front and personal.
10-Tea for Four
$3,000
VALUE: PRICELESS
Four (4) students will enjoy an afternoon of formal tea with Ms. Panos and Mrs. Dinkelman at The Langham Hotel in Pasadena OR a local tea house will be the location for this afternoon of proper tea and surprises! Date to be pre-arranged with the teachers. Parents will drive their student(s) to and from the location. Opportunity for experience expires March 31, 2026. Please plan your Tea with Ms. Panos or Mrs. Dinkelman in advance.
11-Wings and Wheels
$3,100
VALUE: PRICELESS
Join Mrs. Whelchel & Mr. Bagdasarian at Cable Airport to discover the magic of aviation. The event will include freshly grilled food, a ride around the airport on bikes and scooters, and plenty of aeronautical information alongside a model aircraft building activity. (3 hours). Date to be pre-arranged with Mrs. Whelchel, limit of 10 participants. Parents to drive students to and from the hangar at Cable Airport. No flights are included in this experience. Experience to be fulfilled by March 31, 2026.
12-Dodgers VIP Experience with Orel
$4,100
Dodgers VIP Expericence as the personal guest of Legends Attic and Hall of Famer Orel Hersheiser at a Dodgers game. 4 Dodgers tickets near homeplate (the owners' personal tickets) with a meet and greet for 1/2 inning with Orel Hersheiser. Includes a personal item to be autographed by Orel Hersheiser, and VIP Parking tickets. Will provide us 4-5 dates the family can choose from.
13-Universal Studios
$1,500
VALUE: PRICELESS
Your student and three friends will embark on an unforgettable journey to Universal Studios Hollywood with Mrs. Casillas and Ms. Melgar as their guides! The day begins at CAVS, where the group will meet before Mrs. Casillas drives them to the park. From thrilling rides to magical attractions, they’ll explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, brave the Jurassic World ride, and experience the magic of Hollywood firsthand. Food is provided, and transportation is covered. Experience to be fulfilled by March 31, 2026.
14-Escape Room
$2,500
VALUE: PRICELESS
Your student and 6 friends (7 students in total) will visit The Escape Game at Victoria Gardens and enjoy lunch with Ms. Diane Smith! Choose from five different rooms in which you can strategize and plan your escape! Date to be prearranged with Ms. Smith. Parents must provide transportation to and from Victoria Gardens. Experience offer expires on March 31, 2026.
15-Golf Lessons
$3,000
This exclusive certificate entitles the bearer to four professional golf lessons with Dan McGuire at the scenic Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne, CA. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced player, Dan's expert instruction—rooted in Jim McLean’s 8 Step Swing method—will help you refine your skills, build confidence, and master the mental game of golf.
📅 Book at least 2 weeks in advance
📍 Expires April 2026
16-Day at Disneyland
$3,000
VALUE: PRICELESS
Spend a special day with two favorite teachers, our Art Teacher, Mrs. Jamie Beeson and our P.E. Teacher, Mr. Kyle Bagdasarian. Your student and three friends (four students total) will be going to Disneyland! This item features park tickets and meals for four students. Auction experience to be fulfilled by March 31, 2026. Make arrangements in advance with Mrs Beeson and Mr. Bagdasarian. This is a day your child and their friends will never forget! Creating memories for a lifetime. Parents will drive their students to and from the location.
17-Pantages Theatre Musical
$2,700
VALUE: PRICELESS
Treat your child and three friends to an unforgettable matinee at the iconic Pantages Theatre, accompanied by Ms. Panos and Miss Papadatos! Enjoy a spectacular show with snacks and drinks included. Date to be arranged in advance with Ms. Panos. Parents must provide transportation. Expires March 31, 2026.
18-7 Nights Vacation Home in Puerto Rico
$2,500
Value: $2000
Enjoy a 7-night stay in this stunning beachfront retreat just steps from the sand. This two-story home features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living areas, and breathtaking ocean views. The first floor includes a bedroom with A/C, twin beds, a family room (futon sofa), and a living room (sofa bed). The second floor boasts a master suite with A/C, a queen bed, a private bath, and an ocean-view terrace. Private deck, BBQ, and dining space. Direct beach access. Sleeps 6. Reserve & check availability on Airbnb. Donated by Mary Fitzgerald.
19-Legacy Kindergarden Quilt
$5,500
VALUE: PRICELESS
Legacy Kindergarten Quilt handcrafted by our very own kindergarten students. A one of a kind quilt. This is a priceless gift for your child and will become a legacy from the kindergarten class families.
20-Luxury Limo Party to Topgolf
$2,000
Value: $1400
Give your child and five friends the VIP treatment with a luxury limo party bus ride from Carden Arbor View to Topgolf for two hours of fun-filled play! They’ll enjoy unlimited food and drinks while perfecting their swing in a lively, unforgettable setting. Parents are welcome to come! Afterward, drop-off can be back at Carden or at each child's home.
Generously sponsored by The Bajwa Group of Companies & Spades Luxury.Generously sponsored by The Bajwa Group of Companies & Spades Luxury.
21-Head of School For The Day
$6,000
VALUE: PRICELESS
Join Mr. Edwards in planning a fun day for your classmates during the school year. Your student(s) will enjoy making decisions for the entire school for one whole day! The Head of School for the Day will have lunch of their choosing provided for them and they will get to announce dismissal. The Arrangements are to be made with Mr. Edwards in advance. Experience to be fulfilled by March 31, 2026.
22-Parking Space #1 (Closest to Front Office)
$20,000
The Ultimate VIP Experience – Front Row Parking for the Entire School Year! 🚗✨
Make the daily drop-off and pick-up a breeze by securing one of six exclusive front-row parking spots at Carden Arbor View! The highest bidder will claim Space #1, the most coveted spot closest to the front office, followed by Spaces #2-6.
With your own personalized family name sign, this premium perk guarantees convenience, ease, and bragging rights all year long. Say goodbye to the daily parking hustle—just pull in and park like a VIP!
Don’t miss your chance to bid on the most sought-after prize of the night! 🚙💨
23-Parking Space #2
$17,000
Parking Space #2
24-Parking Space #3
$10,000
Parking Space #3
25-Parking Space #4
$6,000
Parking Space #4
26-Parking Space #5
$3,600
Parking Space #5
27-Parking Space #6 (Furthest from Office)
$3,500
Parking Space #6
201-Evolve Distilling Whiskey Experience
$350
202-Sweet Indulgence from Nothing Bundt Cakes
$100
203-Magic of the Nutcracker
$400
204-Creme Bakery Artisan Baked Goods
$200
205-Padua Pasta Makers Gourmet Italian Basket
$100
206-Coquelicot Estate Vineyard Wine Duo
$200
207-Lagunitas & Dodgers World Series Coasters
$100
208-Angels Fan Ultimate Experience
$400
209-Timeless Portrait Experience Roclord Studio
$350
210-Lush Basket of Bliss
$200
211-Carden Swag Basket
$300
212-Argentina Saturday Lunch
$250
213-Dog Man Fan Pack & Fandango Gift Card
$200
214-The Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee Edition Box
$300
215-Legoland Basket
$600
216-Art of Romance
$350
217-Minecraft
$450
218-Disney Basket
$750
219-Wine & Champagne Basket
$300
220-Ultimate Pokemon Collector's Bundle
$450
221-The Universal Studios Basket
$450
222-Gift Cards on Tree
$700
223-Tullum Allure
$3,000
224-Private Chef Soiree
$2,350
225-U.S. Open Golf Championship 2025
$2,950
226-Pete Rose Autograph Baseball
$850
227-Larry Bird Autograph Basketball
$1,300
228-Orel Hershiser Autographed Baseball
$500
229-Kirk Gibson Signed Painting
$1,800
230-Lake Arrowhead Cabin (5 Nights)
$1,000
231-Crafting Party with Mrs. Ghali
$650
232-Skincare Basket
$200
233-2025 UCLA Football Season (4 Tickets to One Game)
$500
234-AC/DC Power Up Tour (April 18, 2025)
$550
235-Mary Stella Studio
$150
236-FaceNBody Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery Hydrafacial