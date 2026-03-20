Los Angeles Alumni Chapter Foundation 2010

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Los Angeles Alumni Chapter Foundation 2010

About this event

CAPITAL CAMPAIGN (copy)

1846 Crenshaw Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA

4"x8" Brick item
4"x8" Brick
$350

Fill out the attached form with your fraternity information: Crossing date, line name, line #, line brothers and chapter information.

There are 21 spaces per line, any symbol or space is considered as one space on each line. (Period, Comma, Dash)

ALL CAPS is recommended. All Text Is Centered Unless Otherwise Noted.

4" x 6" Framed photo on Wall of Fame item
4" x 6" Framed photo on Wall of Fame
$250

Be remembered as a Brother of the Los Angeles Alumni Chapter on the Wall of Fame. Contact Brother Derek Hamilton at 310-562-0937 to coordinate receiving your photo for framing.

Add a donation for Los Angeles Alumni Chapter Foundation 2010

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