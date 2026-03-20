CAPITAL CAMPAIGN (copy)

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About this event
Fill out the attached form with your fraternity information: Crossing date, line name, line #, line brothers and chapter information.
There are 21 spaces per line, any symbol or space is considered as one space on each line. (Period, Comma, Dash)
ALL CAPS is recommended. All Text Is Centered Unless Otherwise Noted.
Be remembered as a Brother of the Los Angeles Alumni Chapter on the Wall of Fame. Contact Brother Derek Hamilton at 310-562-0937 to coordinate receiving your photo for framing.
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