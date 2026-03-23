Trenton Pride Center Inc.

Hosted by

Trenton Pride Center Inc.

About this event

Capital City AnimeFest 2026 - Artist Alley and Vendors

102 N Broad St

Trenton, NJ 08608, USA

Artist Alley
$50

Artists will be provided with one 6ft table, two badges, two chairs, and access to electricity for a fee of $50. Artists are responsible for providing their own tablecloths and signage.


Any additional badges must be purchased.

Artist Alley (Extra Badge)
$20

** You may only purchase a maximum of 3 artist badges. Any purchases beyond the allotted amount will be refunded.

Vendor
$250

Food Vendors will have designated spaces located on MCCC's Lot B on the corner of Academy Street and North Broad Street.


There will be a dumpster on-site for discarding waste and materials.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!