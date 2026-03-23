Capital City AnimeFest 2026 - Artist Alley and Vendors

About this event
Artists will be provided with one 6ft table, two badges, two chairs, and access to electricity for a fee of $50. Artists are responsible for providing their own tablecloths and signage.
Any additional badges must be purchased.
** You may only purchase a maximum of 3 artist badges. Any purchases beyond the allotted amount will be refunded.
Food Vendors will have designated spaces located on MCCC's Lot B on the corner of Academy Street and North Broad Street.
There will be a dumpster on-site for discarding waste and materials.
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