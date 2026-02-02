Capital City Garden Club - Clubhouse Rental

Security deposit required to hold date.

Refund Policy: Deposit is refundable, after your activity provided there is no damage to the property and you adhere to the rental time on your contract. Cancellation notice must be received 90 days prior to the event for a full refund, notices received less than 90 days will forfeit the deposit, any cancellation received 2 weeks or less from the event will result in a forfeit of all deposits and fees. All notices of cancellation must be in writing.