Capital Cup 2025 Auction

455 Capitol Mall #350, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA

El Macero Country Club – El Macero, CA item
El Macero Country Club – El Macero, CA
$750

Starting Bid: $750

4 golfers (Includes: Green Fees, Golf Carts & Lunch)

Serrano Country Club – El Dorado Hills, CA item
Serrano Country Club – El Dorado Hills, CA
$1,000

Courtesy of:  David Bernhard & Guy Tankersley – Cal Delta Plumbing

Starting Bid: $1,000

4 golfers (Includes: Green Fees, Golf Carts & Lunch)

(Value: $2,000)

Granite Bay Country Club – Granite Bay, CA item
Granite Bay Country Club – Granite Bay, CA
$1,000

Courtesy of:  Steve Westlake – Westlake, Grahl & Glover

Starting Bid: $1,000

4 golfers (Includes: Green Fees, Golf Cards & Lunch)

(Value: $2,000)

Del Paso Country Club – Sacramento, CA item
Del Paso Country Club – Sacramento, CA
$1,000

Starting Bid: $1,000
4 Golfers (Includes: Green Fees, Carts & Lunch)
(Value: $2,000)

Clear Creek Country Club – Carson, NV item
Clear Creek Country Club – Carson, NV
$2,000

Courtesy of:  Steve Westlake – Westlake, Grahl & Glover

Starting Bid: $2,000

4 golfers (Includes: Green Fees, Golf Carts & Lunch)

(Value: $3,000)

Olympic Club – San Francisco, CA item
Olympic Club – San Francisco, CA
$2,000

Courtesy of:  AJ Salvetti

Starting Bid: $2,000

4 golfers (Includes: Green Fees, Golf Carts & Lunch)

(Value: $3,000)

La Jolla Country Club – La Jolla, CA item
La Jolla Country Club – La Jolla, CA
$3,000

Starting Bid: $3,000
4 Golfers (Includes: Green Fees, Carts & Lunch)
(Value: $4,000)

Martis Camp Country Club – Truckee, CA item
Martis Camp Country Club – Truckee, CA
$3,000

Starting Bid: $3,000
4 Golfers (Includes: Green Fees, Carts & Lunch)
(Value: $4,000)

