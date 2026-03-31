CAPRW's Silent Auction

Tito's Handmade Vodka Basket includes a 1L bottle of Vodka, and the following branded items: black tote bag, 2 bandanas, 2 pairs of sunglasses, visor, baseball cap, T-shirt (XXL), sticker, chap stick, scrunchie, clear fanny pack, 2 cocktail cups, a pin, and 2 coozies





Must be 21+ to purchase, ID will be checked at pick-up.