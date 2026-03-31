Hosted by

Community Action Partnership of Ramsey and Washington Counties (CAPRW)

About this event

Sales closed

CAPRW's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

450 Syndicate St N, St Paul, MN 55104, USA

Gift Card Basket! item
Gift Card Basket!
$100

Starting bid

Win our CEO's wallet!

Gift cards include: Visa, Apple, Amazon, and Outback Steakhouse; Total Value: $225

Twins Basket item
Twins Basket item
Twins Basket
$30

Starting bid

Basket includes Minnesota Twins pennant flag, TC baseball cap, and a signed baseball from former Twins Coach, Ron Gardenhire

Barbados Rum Basket item
Barbados Rum Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this Barbados basket from our CEO, Sonia Gass! Basket includes 3 bottles of rum and a Barbados cloth banner.


Must be 21+ to purchase, ID will be checked at pick-up.

Tito's Basket item
Tito's Basket item
Tito's Basket item
Tito's Basket
$25

Starting bid

Tito's Handmade Vodka Basket includes a 1L bottle of Vodka, and the following branded items: black tote bag, 2 bandanas, 2 pairs of sunglasses, visor, baseball cap, T-shirt (XXL), sticker, chap stick, scrunchie, clear fanny pack, 2 cocktail cups, a pin, and 2 coozies


Must be 21+ to purchase, ID will be checked at pick-up.

Vikings Mini Helmet item
Vikings Mini Helmet
$35

Starting bid

Minnesota Vikings Mini Helmet signed by Vikings Tight End, TJ Hockenson, includes Certificate of Authenticity

Minnesota Zoo Tickets item
Minnesota Zoo Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Four (4) tickets to the Minnesota Zoo, eligible for daytime Zoo admission (excluding evening or other special events, complimentary parking included.


Must be used by June 30, 2026.

Bell Museum Tickets item
Bell Museum Tickets
$35

Starting bid

Four (4) Bell Museum and Planetarium tickets.


Must be used by August 30, 2027.

Science Museum of Minnesota Tickets item
Science Museum of Minnesota Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Four (4) Science Museum of Minnesota General Admission Tickets.


Must be used by June 30, 2026.

Minnesota Wild Basket item
Minnesota Wild Basket
$25

Starting bid

Basket includes a Minnesota Wild pennant flag, MN Wild baseball cap, State of Hockey black string bag, and the following Minnesota Wild branded items: sunglasses, playing cards, notebook, and stickers.

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket from our Planning & Administration Director, Caitlin Duncan! This basket includes a soft rope basket with paw print decal, dog print tote bag, dog friendly wipes, disposable poo bags and holder, candle, cow dog toy, paw print blanket, and dog treats!

Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket from our Planning & Administration Director, Caitlin Duncan! This basket includes a Rachel Zoe toiletry zip bag, make-up brushes, face masks, lip treatment pack, eye patches, hair and body mist, shower cap, and a $25 Ulta gift card!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!