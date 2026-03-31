CAPRW's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Win our CEO's wallet!
Gift cards include: Visa, Apple, Amazon, and Outback Steakhouse; Total Value: $225
Starting bid
Basket includes Minnesota Twins pennant flag, TC baseball cap, and a signed baseball from former Twins Coach, Ron Gardenhire
Starting bid
Enjoy this Barbados basket from our CEO, Sonia Gass! Basket includes 3 bottles of rum and a Barbados cloth banner.
Must be 21+ to purchase, ID will be checked at pick-up.
Starting bid
Tito's Handmade Vodka Basket includes a 1L bottle of Vodka, and the following branded items: black tote bag, 2 bandanas, 2 pairs of sunglasses, visor, baseball cap, T-shirt (XXL), sticker, chap stick, scrunchie, clear fanny pack, 2 cocktail cups, a pin, and 2 coozies
Must be 21+ to purchase, ID will be checked at pick-up.
Starting bid
Minnesota Vikings Mini Helmet signed by Vikings Tight End, TJ Hockenson, includes Certificate of Authenticity
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to the Minnesota Zoo, eligible for daytime Zoo admission (excluding evening or other special events, complimentary parking included.
Must be used by June 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Four (4) Bell Museum and Planetarium tickets.
Must be used by August 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Four (4) Science Museum of Minnesota General Admission Tickets.
Must be used by June 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Basket includes a Minnesota Wild pennant flag, MN Wild baseball cap, State of Hockey black string bag, and the following Minnesota Wild branded items: sunglasses, playing cards, notebook, and stickers.
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket from our Planning & Administration Director, Caitlin Duncan! This basket includes a soft rope basket with paw print decal, dog print tote bag, dog friendly wipes, disposable poo bags and holder, candle, cow dog toy, paw print blanket, and dog treats!
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket from our Planning & Administration Director, Caitlin Duncan! This basket includes a Rachel Zoe toiletry zip bag, make-up brushes, face masks, lip treatment pack, eye patches, hair and body mist, shower cap, and a $25 Ulta gift card!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!