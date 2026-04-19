Caps, Cocktails, and Conversations

About this event
Design your own custom trucker hat with patches and flair that reflect your unique vibe.
Create a stylish bucket hat using curated pieces to express your creativity and summer style.
Why choose one? Design both a trucker and bucket hat—double the style, double the fun.
“The ‘Both’ option includes one trucker hat and one bucket hat per guest only.”
Can’t attend in person? Create your custom hat from home with our curated DIY box. ( Prices includes shipping)
Includes:
🎨 1 Hat
✨ Charms & accessories
💫 4–5 curated patches
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!