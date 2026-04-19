Hosted by

All Shades Of Wellness Inc

About this event

Caps, Cocktails, and Conversations

1 Prospect Ave

White Plains, NY 10607, USA

Trucker Hat DIY Experience
$50

Design your own custom trucker hat with patches and flair that reflect your unique vibe.


Bucket Hat Experience
$40

Create a stylish bucket hat using curated pieces to express your creativity and summer style.


Double the Vibe Experience
$75

Why choose one? Design both a trucker and bucket hat—double the style, double the fun.


“The ‘Both’ option includes one trucker hat and one bucket hat per guest only.”


Create-at-Home Experience
$40

Can’t attend in person? Create your custom hat from home with our curated DIY box. ( Prices includes shipping)

Includes:
🎨 1 Hat
✨ Charms & accessories
💫 4–5 curated patches

Add a donation for All Shades Of Wellness Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!