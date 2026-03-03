CAPT Someone Special Dance Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
Ride to school in a fire truck with the Canton Fire Department. Priceless!
Ride to school in a police car with the Canton Police Department. Priceless!
Booty by Brabants gift card. Valued at $100. Refresh your workout wardrobe with a $100 gift card to Booty by Brabants, a woman-owned, locally founded athleisure brand. Shop online or visit the Easton storefront to find your perfect fit. https://www.bootybybrabants.com/
Enjoy a 5-pack of classes at The Beehive by Brabants, Easton's newest boutique fitness studio. Founded by the creator of athleisure brand Booty by Brabants, the studio offers high intensity training camps, boot camp-style workout, and Pilates scult classes designed to challenge and energize. Valued at $140. For more info, follow @thebeehivebybrabants on Instagram
15 minute Express Photography Session with Moira Sweetland. Includes the best of the edited digital images with print rights. Valued at $250.
Framed print of blue hydrangea illustration, set of matching note cards, assorted stickers, and embroidered cotton tote bag. Hydrangea and sticker illustrations by Courtney Fournier. Valued at $75 https://artcourtneyelizabeth.etsy.com
Four 1hr jump passes for Altitude trampoline park in Avon. Valued at $88. https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/
Gift card to Trillium in Canton. Valued at $100.
Gift certificate to use for Canton Parks and Recreation programs. Valued at $50.
Prestige Car Wash: 10 Gold Single Wash passes. Valued at $200.
Launch Entertainment, Warwick location - 4 loaded passes. Valued at $128.
With a loaded pass, you choose 2 of the following items: 2 Hour Action Pass, 1 XP Arena Experience, 40 Arcade Credits, 1 Hour of Bowling, 1 Laser Tag Game, 1 Bar Hops Signature Drink*, 1 Krazy Krave Milkshake, 3 Pixel Games
Celtics: 4 game tickets vs Wizards 3/14 at 6pm. Valued at $400.
4 Red Sox Tickets on Hansen night! May 8th vs Tampa Bay Rays. Valued at $140.
Boston Bruins - Cole Koepke Autographed Hockey Puck. Priceless!
Boston Bruins - Morgan Geekie Autographed Hockey Puck. Priceless!
SD Family Services, Inc. In Canton. 5 sessions of Parent Behavioral Training. Valued at $1200-1500.
Basket full of Dunkin' goodies, valued at $150.
12 passes to small group fitness with JAGfit. Valued at $150.
Christopher Paul Salon at the Stylists at 630. Valued at $50.
Te Spa and Salon at the Stylists at 630. Valued at $50.
Have a paint night with family or friends! Basket includes 4 bulldogs to custom paint as well as additional canvases and paint supplies. Valued at over $80.
Baileys, Green Stanley cup, Starbucks gc, and more! Valued over $100.
Patron tray and gifts. Value: $100+
#2!! Patron tray and gifts. Value: $100+
Southside Tavern in Braintree gift card valued at $50
