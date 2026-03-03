Hosted by

Canton Association Of Parents And Teachers Lt Peter M Hansen School

About this event

CAPT Someone Special Dance Silent Auction 2026

Ride to School in a Fire Truck item
$50

Ride to school in a fire truck with the Canton Fire Department. Priceless!

Ride to School in a Police Car item
$50

Ride to school in a police car with the Canton Police Department. Priceless!

Booty By Brabants: gift card item
$30

Booty by Brabants gift card. Valued at $100. Refresh your workout wardrobe with a $100 gift card to Booty by Brabants, a woman-owned, locally founded athleisure brand. Shop online or visit the Easton storefront to find your perfect fit. https://www.bootybybrabants.com/

The Beehive by Brabants: 5-Class Pack item
$40

Enjoy a 5-pack of classes at The Beehive by Brabants, Easton's newest boutique fitness studio. Founded by the creator of athleisure brand Booty by Brabants, the studio offers high intensity training camps, boot camp-style workout, and Pilates scult classes designed to challenge and energize. Valued at $140. For more info, follow @thebeehivebybrabants on Instagram

Moira Sweetland Photography: Express Session item
$40

15 minute Express Photography Session with Moira Sweetland. Includes the best of the edited digital images with print rights. Valued at $250.

Courtney Elizabeth Art item
$20

Framed print of blue hydrangea illustration, set of matching note cards, assorted stickers, and embroidered cotton tote bag. Hydrangea and sticker illustrations by Courtney Fournier. Valued at $75 https://artcourtneyelizabeth.etsy.com

TreeTop Adventures: 2 Tickets item
$40

2 Tickets to TreeTop Adventures. Valued at $140. https://treetopcanton.com/

Altitude: 4 Jump Passes item
$20

Four 1hr jump passes for Altitude trampoline park in Avon. Valued at $88. https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/

Northern Spy: gift card item
$20

Gift card to Northern Spy restaurant. Valued at $75. https://www.northernspycanton.com/

Crisp: gift card item
$10

Gift card for Crisp restaurant in Canton. Valued at $25. https://crispizza.com/

Trillium: gift card item
$30

Gift card to Trillium in Canton. Valued at $100.

Canton Parks and Rec: Gift certificate item
$10

Gift certificate to use for Canton Parks and Recreation programs. Valued at $50.

Prestige Car Wash: 10 Gold Single Wash passes item
$50

Prestige Car Wash: 10 Gold Single Wash passes. Valued at $200.

Launch Warwick - 4 loaded passes item
$30

Launch Entertainment, Warwick location - 4 loaded passes. Valued at $128.

With a loaded pass, you choose 2 of the following items: 2 Hour Action Pass, 1 XP Arena Experience, 40 Arcade Credits, 1 Hour of Bowling, 1 Laser Tag Game, 1 Bar Hops Signature Drink*, 1 Krazy Krave Milkshake, 3 Pixel Games

https://launchfamilyentertainment.com/warwick/

Boston Celtics Tickets item
$100

Celtics: 4 game tickets vs Wizards 3/14 at 6pm. Valued at $400.

Boston Red Sox Tickets item
$40

4 Red Sox Tickets on Hansen night! May 8th vs Tampa Bay Rays. Valued at $140.

Boston Bruins - Cole Koepke Autographed Hockey Puck item
$30

Boston Bruins - Cole Koepke Autographed Hockey Puck. Priceless!

Boston Bruins - Morgan Geekie Autographed Hockey Puck item
$30

Boston Bruins - Morgan Geekie Autographed Hockey Puck. Priceless!

SD Family Services, Inc. 5 sessions item
$120

SD Family Services, Inc. In Canton. 5 sessions of Parent Behavioral Training. Valued at $1200-1500.

Basket of Dunkin' goodies! item
$40

Basket full of Dunkin' goodies, valued at $150.

Ron's Ice Cream and Bowling: Gift card item
$10

Gift card to Ron's Ice Cream and Bowling. Valued at $50. https://www.ronsicecream.com/

JAGfit: 12 small group class passes item
$40

12 passes to small group fitness with JAGfit. Valued at $150.

Christopher Paul Salon: gift card item
$10

Christopher Paul Salon at the Stylists at 630. Valued at $50.

Te Spa and Salon: gift card item
$10

Te Spa and Salon at the Stylists at 630. Valued at $50.

Let's Paint Basket item
$25

Have a paint night with family or friends! Basket includes 4 bulldogs to custom paint as well as additional canvases and paint supplies. Valued at over $80.

Luck of the Irish Basket item
$30

Baileys, Green Stanley cup, Starbucks gc, and more! Valued over $100.

Patron item
$30

Patron tray and gifts. Value: $100+


Patron (Copy) item
$30

#2!! Patron tray and gifts. Value: $100+


CF McCarthy's Gift Card item
$10

Gift card to C.F. McCarthy's restaurant in Canton. Valued at $50. https://www.cfmccarthys.com/

Hillside Pub Gift Card item
$10

Gift card to Hillside Pub restaurant in Canton. Valued at $50.

hillsidepubcanton.com

Savoy Salon and Spa gift card item
$10

Savoy Salon and Spa gift card. Value: $25

https://savoysalonspa.com/

Southside Tavern gift card item
$10

Southside Tavern in Braintree gift card valued at $50

