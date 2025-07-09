Captain William Bibb Chapter DAR Online Payments

Offered by
Regular Membership is $76 which includes National Dues ($52), President General's Project ($2.50), State Dues ($8), State Regent's Project ($1.50) and Chapter Dues ($12).
As an associate member of the CWB Chapter, you are required to pay only chapter associate dues. You are responsible for paying National and State Dues under the chapter you belong to as a full-time member.
Use this tab only if instructed by our chapter registrar, regent, or treasurer. Use only when your DAR membership has lapsed and you want to reinstate your membership.
Formerly our bakeless bake sale, these unrestricted donations are necessary and greatly appreciated in order for our chapter to function. Your donation will be used to fund the budgeted items for chapter operations which include, but are not limited to Commemorative Events, DAR Scholarship, Good Citizen. You can select this item up to 10 times for a donation of $200.
Each year our chapter participates in a number of commemorative events as well as sponsoring wreaths for Wreaths Across America. The wreaths are $17 each, so if you would like us to make the donation on your behalf, please add as many as you wish to sponsor.
If you would like to specify a veteran or cemetery, do not use this option- please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/AL0116.
