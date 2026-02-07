CAPTA Convention - Ninth District PTA Attendees

Hosted by
About this event
Swing by for grab-and-go breakfast items, tasty lunches, and plenty of games and activities. This is the heart of the action—where Ninth District PTA leaders meet up to share stories, laugh together, and learn along the way.
Join us on Friday, May 1st, for a special district dinner. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet the Ninth District PTA leadership and mingle with leaders from throughout our district.
Snag the must-have convention keepsake and rep your Ninth District PTA pride in style!
Snag the must-have convention keepsake and rep your Ninth District PTA pride in style!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!