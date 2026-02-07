Ninth District PTA

Hosted by

Ninth District PTA

About this event

CAPTA Convention - Ninth District PTA Attendees

848 M St

Fresno, CA 93721, USA

Hospitality Suite
$25

Swing by for grab-and-go breakfast items, tasty lunches, and plenty of games and activities. This is the heart of the action—where Ninth District PTA leaders meet up to share stories, laugh together, and learn along the way.

District Dinner
$30

Join us on Friday, May 1st, for a special district dinner. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet the Ninth District PTA leadership and mingle with leaders from throughout our district.

Ninth District PTA Convention Shirt - S - M - L - XL
$20

Snag the must-have convention keepsake and rep your Ninth District PTA pride in style!

Ninth District PTA Convention Shirt - 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
$22

Snag the must-have convention keepsake and rep your Ninth District PTA pride in style!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!