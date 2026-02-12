Capture Spring 📷 Photo Mini Sessions Fundraiser

About this event
Enjoy a 15–20 minute outdoor mini session and receive 5 professionally edited, high-resolution digital images.
Sessions will take place in March and April at a local outdoor location.
After purchase, our photographer will contact you directly to schedule your session date and time.
All proceeds support DD Cheer Gemstones and help fund athlete scholarships, equipment, uniforms, and competition expenses.
