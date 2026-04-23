Pike County Public Library Inc

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Pike County Public Library Inc

About this event

Capture Your Chapter - Spring 2026 Mini Shoot at PCPL

119 E Harford St

Milford, PA 18337, USA

Time Slot #1 11am
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #2 11:10am
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #3 11:20am
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #4 11:30am
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #5 11:40am
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #6 11:50am
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #7 12pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #8 12:10pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #9 12:20pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #10 12:30pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #11 12:40pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #1 12:50pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #13 1pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #1 1:10pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #15 1:20pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #16 1:30pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #17 1:40pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

Time Slot #18 1:50pm
$45

A $5 portion of your registration fee is non-refundable in the event of cancellation.

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