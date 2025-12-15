Capybara Encounters in 2026

Step into the world of the capybara, the world's largest rodent! You'll have the chance to feed, touch, and observe one of our newest residents, an adorable young capybara.



Encounters will last up to 15 minutes may include 1-2 people at a time. Participants must wear closed toe shoes and be able to sit on the ground with the animal. For ages 6 and up. Parent may let 2 children participate with their supervision.



Please provide 3 dates & times you would prefer and then we will confirm it with you.