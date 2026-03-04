Kindah Court No. 43

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Kindah Court No. 43

About this event

Car, Bike, and Slingshot Show

116 Chance St

Fayetteville, NC 28301, USA

Category I: Best in Sound
$20

Enter your Car, bike, or Slingshot in Category I: Best in Sound.

Category II: Best in Lighting
$20

Enter your Car, Bike, or Slingshot in Category II: Best in Lighting.

Category III: Best in Show
$20

Enter your Car, Bike, or Slingshot in Category III: Best in Show.

ENTER ALL 3 CATEGORIES (Best in Sound, Lighting, and Show)
$50

Enter your Car, Bike, or Slingshot in all 3 categories.

Vendor for Car, Bike, and Slingshot Show
$75

Register to be a vendor at the Car, Bike, and Slingshot Show. You must provide your own tent, table, and chairs.

Riders' Party
$15

Come through! Rep your colors!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!