Hosted by
About this event
Enter your Car, bike, or Slingshot in Category I: Best in Sound.
Enter your Car, Bike, or Slingshot in Category II: Best in Lighting.
Enter your Car, Bike, or Slingshot in Category III: Best in Show.
Enter your Car, Bike, or Slingshot in all 3 categories.
Register to be a vendor at the Car, Bike, and Slingshot Show. You must provide your own tent, table, and chairs.
Come through! Rep your colors!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!