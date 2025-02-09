Car Show Funeral Fundraiser

-BIGGEST CLUB TROPHY
-Top 5 Motorcycles - 40 mini recognition plaques
-BIGGEST CLUB TROPHY
-Top 5 Motorcycles - 40 mini recognition plaques
1 Car/Truck/SUV
$40
CLASSIC & MODERN -Best in Show -Best Interior -Best in Paint -Top 20 *Classic* (40 Mini Participation Dash Plates) *Modern* 40 Participation Trophies)
UGLIEST IN SHOW (7 2x3Foot Banner Certificates) -4 Rustiest -1 Worst Paint -1 UGLIEST -1 What is that
CLASSIC & MODERN -Best in Show -Best Interior -Best in Paint -Top 20 *Classic* (40 Mini Participation Dash Plates) *Modern* 40 Participation Trophies)
UGLIEST IN SHOW (7 2x3Foot Banner Certificates) -4 Rustiest -1 Worst Paint -1 UGLIEST -1 What is that