Car Show Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
$1,000
· Logo on all print pieces (banners, ads, flyers, sponsor board)
· Business name on all social media
· Large logo on T-shirts
· Tent space for your business
· Car club sponsorship of your choice
· 4 entries for show cars (optional)
· 2 Event T-shirts
· Participate in Swag bag (optional)
Priority · Logo on all print pieces (banners, ads flyers, sponsor board)
· Large logo on T-shirts
· Tent space for your business
· Car club sponsorship of your choice
· 2 entries for show car (optional)
· 2 Event T-shirts
· Participate in Swag bag (optional)entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
· Logo on T-shirts
· Logo on sponsor board
· Tent Space for your business
· 1 entry for show car (optional)
· 1 Event T-shirt
· Participate in Swag bag (optional)
· Logo on T-shirts
· 1 Event T-shirt
· Name on sponsor board
Participate in Swag bag (optional
· Name on T-shirts
· Name on sponsor board
Participate in Swag bag (optional)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!