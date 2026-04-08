Hosted by

Miracle Mile Rockford

About this event

Car Show Sponsorship

Titanium (Presenting) Sponsor   $1,500
$1,500

     $1,000

·       Logo on all print pieces (banners, ads, flyers, sponsor board)

·       Business name on all social media

·       Large logo on T-shirts

·       Tent space for your business

·       Car club sponsorship of your choice

·       4 entries for show cars (optional)

·       2 Event T-shirts

·       Participate in Swag bag (optional)

Chrome Sponsor
$1,000

Priority ·       Logo on all print pieces (banners, ads flyers, sponsor board)

·       Large logo on T-shirts

·       Tent space for your business

·       Car club sponsorship of your choice

·       2 entries for show car (optional)

·       2 Event T-shirts

·       Participate in Swag bag (optional)entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Steel Sponsor
$500

·       Logo on T-shirts

·       Logo on sponsor board

·       Tent Space for your business

·       1 entry for show car (optional)

·       1 Event T-shirt

·       Participate in Swag bag (optional)

Steering Wheel Supporter
$250

·       Logo on T-shirts                       

·       1 Event T-shirt                                                                                  

·       Name on sponsor board

Participate in Swag bag (optional

Spark Plug Supporter
$100

·       Name on T-shirts

·       Name on sponsor board

Participate in Swag bag (optional)

Add a donation for Miracle Mile Rockford

$

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