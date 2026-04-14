May 9 Odyssey of the Mind Fundraiser - Car Wash & Mulch Sale!

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Have your car washed by Odyssey team parents with help from kids! Car wash date: May 9, 9am-12pm.
Have your car washed by OM team parents with help from kids! Includes basic interior vacuuming.
Pick up of one bag of brown mulch. It's approximately ~6 cubic feet of mulch (a large bag). Must be picked up on May 9 from 9am-12pm unless other arrangements are made. For other pickup options or delivery availability, email [email protected].
$
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