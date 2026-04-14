Hosted by

The Pioneer School Inc

About this event

May 9 Odyssey of the Mind Fundraiser - Car Wash & Mulch Sale!

2299 Rolling Hills Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32086, USA

Exterior Car Wash
$10

Have your car washed by Odyssey team parents with help from kids! Car wash date: May 9, 9am-12pm.

Car Wash and Vacuum
$15

Have your car washed by OM team parents with help from kids! Includes basic interior vacuuming.

1 bag of brown mulch - ~6 cubic feet
$7

Pick up of one bag of brown mulch. It's approximately ~6 cubic feet of mulch (a large bag). Must be picked up on May 9 from 9am-12pm unless other arrangements are made. For other pickup options or delivery availability, email [email protected].

Add a donation for The Pioneer School Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!