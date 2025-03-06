New Emergency Resource Agency Inc

Caramel Apple Fundraiser 2026

Caramel Only Apples item
Caramel Only Apples
$14

You're not a big fan of chocolate? These Pink Lady apples are dipped in caramel just for you!

Chocolate-dipped Caramel Apples item
Chocolate-dipped Caramel Apples
$14

Pink Lady apples dipped in caramel, covered in milk chocolate, and drizzled with white chocolate

Nutty Caramel Apples item
Nutty Caramel Apples
$14

Pink Lady apples dipped in caramel, covered in milk chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, SPRINKLED with PECANS

Chocolate Lover Apples item
Chocolate Lover Apples
$14

Pink Lady apples dipped in caramel, covered in milk chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, SPRINKLED with CHOCOLATE CHIPS

