The Vanaver Caravan (Nonprofit Title: Coming Together Festival of Dance & Music)

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The Vanaver Caravan (Nonprofit Title: Coming Together Festival of Dance & Music)

About this event

☀️CaravanKids Weeks 2026

3588 Main St

Stone Ridge, NY 12484, USA

Week One
$475

July 6-10, 2026 at MaMA in Stone Ridge Registering for Both Weeks? Use code: TWOWEEK26 at checkout. Sibling Discount (One Week), Use code: SIBLING26 Sibling Discount (Two Weeks), Use code: SIBSQUARED26 ABOUT THE WEEK: Join us for a week bursting with dance, music, creativity, and adventure. Each day, we go to a new country, meeting with different teachers from around the world. Little ones will receive secret missions from fairies and a special passport journal.

Week Two
$475

July 13-17, 2026 at MaMA in Stone Ridge Registering for Both Weeks? Use code: TWOWEEK26 at checkout. Sibling Discount (One Week), Use code: SIBLING26 Sibling Discount (Two Weeks), Use code: SIBSQUARED26 ABOUT THE WEEK: Join us for a week bursting with dance, music, creativity, and adventure. Each day, we go to a new country, meeting with different teachers from around the world. Little ones will receive secret missions from fairies and a special passport journal.

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