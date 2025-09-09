Carbon 2026: Where Carbon Innovation Meets Lowcountry Charm

Early Bird Closes April 1, 2026; Registration Fees Increase to $840.



What does this include?

Full Event Access (Sunday–Friday)

Experience the entire week’s programming — from speakers to social events to networking opportunities — ensuring you don’t miss a single moment to connect, learn, and grow.

Coffee Breaks & Lunches (Monday–Friday)

Stay fueled and connected throughout the conference with daily coffee breaks and lunches included — perfect for casual conversations, networking, and idea-sharing between sessions.

Ticket to the Welcoming Reception

Kick off the week with our Welcome Reception — meet fellow attendees, reconnect with colleagues, and set the tone for an inspiring conference experience.

Ticket to the Closing Gala

Celebrate the week in style at the official Closing Gala — a lively evening of great food, entertainment, and networking with peers and industry leaders.

Conference-Wide Social Event

Join the entire Carbon 2026 community for an unforgettable social experience designed to foster meaningful connections and collaborations across all disciplines—and have fun doing it!

Access to the Conference App

Stay organized and connected with the conference app — view schedules, speaker bios, maps, and more all in one place.

Charleston Welcome Guide

Receive a curated guide to help you explore the host city during your stay — packed with local dining, entertainment, and travel tips to make the most of your stay.

Attendee List for Future Networking Opportunities

Extend your connections beyond the event with access to the full attendee list — ideal for follow-ups, collaborations, and continued professional growth.

Registration Includes 3-Year Membership

Gain ongoing value long after the conference ends — your registration includes a 3-year membership in the American Carbon Society, giving you access to resources, publications, and future event discounts.

Access to 200+ Carbon-Centric Speakers

Learn from the best in the field with more than 200 researchers covering cutting-edge carbon science and innovation.

Access to Poster Receptions

Dive into the latest research and discoveries during the interactive poster receptions — great opportunities to discuss emerging ideas directly with presenters.