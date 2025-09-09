Carbon 2026: Where Carbon Innovation Meets Lowcountry Charm

Early Bird Closes April 1, 2026; Registration Fees Increase to $1,500.
What does this include?
- Full Event Access (Sunday–Friday)
Experience the entire week’s programming — from speakers to social events to networking opportunities — ensuring you don’t miss a single moment to connect, learn, and grow.
- Coffee Breaks & Lunches (Monday–Friday)
Stay fueled and connected throughout the conference with daily coffee breaks and lunches included — perfect for casual conversations, networking, and idea-sharing between sessions.
- Ticket to the Welcoming Reception
Kick off the week with our Welcome Reception — meet fellow attendees, reconnect with colleagues, and set the tone for an inspiring conference experience.
- Ticket to the Closing Gala
Celebrate the week in style at the official Closing Gala — a lively evening of great food, entertainment, and networking with peers and industry leaders.
- Conference-Wide Social Event
Join the entire Carbon 2026 community for an unforgettable social experience designed to foster meaningful connections and collaborations across all disciplines—and have fun doing it!
- Access to the Conference App
Stay organized and connected with the conference app — view schedules, speaker bios, maps, and more all in one place.
- Charleston Welcome Guide
Receive a curated guide to help you explore the host city during your stay — packed with local dining, entertainment, and travel tips to make the most of your stay.
- Attendee List for Future Networking Opportunities
Extend your connections beyond the event with access to the full attendee list — ideal for follow-ups, collaborations, and continued professional growth.
- Registration Includes 3-Year Membership
Gain ongoing value long after the conference ends — your registration includes a 3-year membership in the American Carbon Society, giving you access to resources, publications, and future event discounts.
- Access to 200+ Carbon-Centric Speakers
Learn from the best in the field with more than 200 researchers covering cutting-edge carbon science and innovation.
- Access to Poster Receptions
Dive into the latest research and discoveries during the interactive poster receptions — great opportunities to discuss emerging ideas directly with presenters.