Raise the Curtain and Raise the Funds for Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company

Local New Mexico artist, Melonie King grew up in Albuquerque. The New Mexico landscape and vibrant culture heavily influence her pieces. Melonie has a deep love for her community and spends a lot of her time organizing with local mutual aid groups and community members and to get hot meals out to our unsheltered community.





That love for her community has shown up in public murals in Santa Fe for the organization concerned citizens for nuclear safety, and collaborative mural with other community members for McKinley Middle school in Albuquerque. A special moment for her because she had been a student there 20 years prior. You can also see her piece in the new Gateway City Center Community Hub the city of Albuquerque has recently opened to help our community members in need. The piece is titled Albuquerque Creatures are Beautiful.





Melonie enjoys using her art to raise funds for organizations like Cardboard Playhouse Theater Company, Abq Mutual Aid and the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.





20*20 acrylic on canvas