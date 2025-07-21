Raise the Curtain and Raise the Funds for Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company

100 Gold Ave SW Suite 112, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Dylan Zinn is an artist/animator with a deep passion for creativity. Art is not just something he does, it’s how he connects with the world around him and it continues to be the lens through which he views and understands experiences. Dylan is a recent graduate of UNM, a long time volunteer at the Albuquerque Biopark, as well as an avid scuba diver with a multiple PADI certifications.
9*12 acrylic on wood
Local New Mexico artist, Melonie King grew up in Albuquerque. The New Mexico landscape and vibrant culture heavily influence her pieces. Melonie has a deep love for her community and spends a lot of her time organizing with local mutual aid groups and community members and to get hot meals out to our unsheltered community.
That love for her community has shown up in public murals in Santa Fe for the organization concerned citizens for nuclear safety, and collaborative mural with other community members for McKinley Middle school in Albuquerque. A special moment for her because she had been a student there 20 years prior. You can also see her piece in the new Gateway City Center Community Hub the city of Albuquerque has recently opened to help our community members in need. The piece is titled Albuquerque Creatures are Beautiful.
Melonie enjoys using her art to raise funds for organizations like Cardboard Playhouse Theater Company, Abq Mutual Aid and the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.
20*20 acrylic on canvas
In her early 20’s, Jen moved to South Africa as it transitioned from apartheid to a democratic government. She worked with her husband in impoverished areas teaching art in community development environments. This shaped her passion in her work for social justice and for those without a voice, especially women. Several of her collectors have been ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps in Africa. A collection of her work is displayed at Rockefeller Centre, New York in the law offices of Greenspoon, Marder, P.A. In Africa she developed a large body of work focused on wildlife. The prints available for this auction are a small sampling of that work. Jennifer and her husband now living in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
26.5*19.5 art print
26.5*19.5 art print
Unleash your inner culinary king or queen with this Lion King-inspired apron! This Disney Parks officially licensed adult apron will have you whipping up a royal feast for your whole pride. One size fits most.
Make your next celebration roar with this one-of-a-kind custom lion head piñata, handcrafted by Piñatas Loca, a local small business known for their wildly creative designs. Bold, detailed, and full of personality, this fierce-yet-fabulous feline is almost too stunning to break open… almost.
See more at https://www.facebook.com/p/Pi%C3%B1atas-Loca-100067461439964/
contact: [email protected]
This Lion King Broadway bundle is the treasure trove for fans. Featuring two exclusive Lion King tote bags, a themed water bottle, and a Lion King doll that brings the magic of the stage home, this collection roars with theatrical flair.
Handcrafted Fiber Art
Inspired by wilderness, wanderlust, and the rich colors of the Southwest, Meagan Swari brings her mobile fiber arts shop, Rambling Ropes, to life with stunning macramé wall hangings, accessories, and mirrors. Using natural dyes from materials like onion skins and rose hips, her pieces reflect the beauty of nature and the spirit of her travels.
For this auction, Meagan has gifted a coordinated set of wall mirrors, lovingly handcrafted in hues of rose and deep pink—an homage to New Mexico’s breathtaking sunsets.
11" diameter
14" diameter
Albuquerque, NM
See more: facebook.com/rambling.ropes
Unleash Your Inner Ninja!!
Try out the obstacle-slaying, wall-scaling, grip-strength-building fun at Ninja Force Gym, led by 6-time American Ninja Warrior competitor Coach Josh Kronberg. This 4-class pass (one full month) is your chance to dive into Ninja or Parkour training—no cape required, just courage.
Crystal Zamora has been dancing since she could walk, and teaching others to feel fabulous for over 20 years. Based in Albuquerque, she’s a dynamic and versatile instructor whose dance repertoire spans Flamenco, Azteca, hip hop, modern, and social dance styles. Whether it’s your first time stepping onto the dance floor or you’re just looking to shake off some rust, Crystal knows how to make movement fun and approachable for everyone.
She’s trained with world-renowned Flamenco artists, performed with Albuquerque’s premier Azteca dance group, and taught students of all ages how to find their rhythm and own it. Her private lessons are full of encouragement, good humor, and just the right touch of technique to help you feel confident on your feet.
Up for bid: A one hour private lesson for two people. Dates to be determined.
Contact: [email protected]
Take to the skies in the one and only Smokey Bear hot air balloon! This unforgettable ride for two offers sweeping views of the Albuquerque area. A bucket-list moment for adventure fans! Ride for two people, date to be arranged with pilot. Expires January 2026.
Fuel your sense of wonder with a sky-high journey in the Curiosity hot air balloon! This ride for two promises an awe-inspiring perspective without leaving the atmosphere. Ride for two people, date to be arranged with pilot. Expires January 2026.
Get ready for a blast with this Main Event Family 4-Pack of Fun! This package includes 4 all-access wristbands good for epic activities like bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes, billiards, and shuffleboard, and each person gets a one-hour arcade timecard to level up the fun. Your golden ticket to quality time and big laughs!
Some limitations apply—see certificate for full details. Expires December 31, 2025.
