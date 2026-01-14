Silent Auction Feb 2026

Hosted by
About this event
South Plainfield, NJ 07080, USA
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Starting bid
Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.
100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!