Silent Auction Feb 2026

Tessu Queen Low Profile Upholstered Bed (Retail value $899)

Open box item, but new

Upholstered in a polyester-acrylic blend — prized for being strong and durable, but also soft and cuddly

8"H to 12"H mattress recommended (mattress not included); no boxspring required

Foam-padded headboard

Wooden slats included

Solid wood legs

100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity