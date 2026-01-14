Hosted by

Care & Share Foundation A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction Feb 2026

Pick-up location

South Plainfield, NJ 07080, USA

Tessu Queen Low Profile Upholstered Bed - Clay Taupe item
Tessu Queen Low Profile Upholstered Bed - Clay Taupe
$180

Starting bid

Tessu Queen Low Profile Upholstered Bed (Retail value $899)

  • Open box item, but new
  • Upholstered in a polyester-acrylic blend — prized for being strong and durable, but also soft and cuddly
  • 8"H to 12"H mattress recommended (mattress not included); no boxspring required
  • Foam-padded headboard
  • Wooden slats included
  • Solid wood legs

Click here to look up details


Disclaimer:
Images and descriptions belong to their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation or endorsement is implied.


100% of proceeds of this sale will go towards charity

Lenia 6-Drawer Double Dresser - White Oak item
Lenia 6-Drawer Double Dresser - White Oak
$260

Starting bid


Lenia 6-Drawer Double Dresser - White Oak (Retail value $1299)

  • Open box item, but new
  • Made from a mix of veneered and solid wood: veneer is highly durable, whereas solid wood is used to build beautiful details and support weight
  • Natural wood will have variations in color and texture — no two pieces are exactly alike
  • Solid wood legs and drawer handles
  • Soft-close drawers

Click here to look up details


Lenia 4-Drawer Chest - White Oak item
Lenia 4-Drawer Chest - White Oak
$199

Starting bid

Lenia 4-Drawer Chest - White Oak (Retail value $999)

  • Open box item, but new
  • Constructed of solid and veneered wood
  • Solid wood legs and drawer handles
  • Soft-close drawers
  • Anti-tip hardware included
  • Natural wood will have variations in color and texture — no two pieces are exactly alike

Click here to look up details


Ceni 83" Sofa - Hemlock Green item
Ceni 83" Sofa - Hemlock Green
$220

Starting bid

Ceni 83" Sofa - Hemlock Green (Retail value $1099)

  • No box, but new - protected by shrink wrap
  • Solid and composite wood frame
  • Solid wood legs
  • Low profile
  • Loose seat, back, and arm cushions
  • Foam-padded and fiber-filled cushions
  • Natural wood will have variations in color and texture — no two pieces are alike

Click here to look up details


SVELTI DINING CHAIR – BEGONIA ORANGE - Listing 12 chairs item
SVELTI DINING CHAIR – BEGONIA ORANGE - Listing 12 chairs
$165

Starting bid

SVELTI DINING CHAIR – BEGONIA ORANGE - Listing 12 chairs (Retail value for 12 chairs $828)

  • Open box item, but new
  • UV-resistant molded plastic seat is durable, strong, and resists moisture
  • Powder-coated metal legs
  • For indoor and outdoor use
  • 2 Chairs are packed in one box

Click here to look up details


Otio 26" Lounge Chair - Walnut and Welsh Taupe item
Otio 26" Lounge Chair - Walnut and Welsh Taupe
$140

Starting bid

Otio 26" Lounge Chair - Walnut and Welsh Taupe (Retail value $699)

  • No box, but new - protected by shrink wrap
  • Treated with a stain-repellant C0 finish, offering exceptional protection while being free of gross forever-chemicals
  • Foam-padded seat and back cushion
  • Solid wood frame and legs

Click here to look up details


Adel 66.5" Desk - White Oak item
Adel 66.5" Desk - White Oak
$260

Starting bid

Adel 66.5" Desk - White Oak (Retail value $1299)

  • No box, but new - protected by shrink wrap
  • Retro-styled recessed drawer pulls
  • Hollow solid-wood legs for stability and weight reduction
  • Hidden cable management helps keep your wires uncrossed
  • Soft-close drawers
  • Constructed of solid and veneered oak
  • Natural wood will have variations in color and texture — no two pieces are alike

Click here to look up details


Timber 41" Lounge Chair - Pebble Gray item
Timber 41" Lounge Chair - Pebble Gray
$140

Starting bid

Timber 41" Lounge Chair - Pebble Gray (Retail value $699)

  • Open box item, but new
  • Solid and composite wood frame
  • Solid wood legs
  • Loose fabric-backed seat and back cushions
  • Foam-padded and fiber-filled cushions

Click here to look up details


Heidi 62"–82.75" Extendable Dining Table | NO CHAIRS– Walnut item
Heidi 62"–82.75" Extendable Dining Table | NO CHAIRS– Walnut
$180

Starting bid

Heidi 62"–82.75" Extendable Dining Table | No Chairs – Walnut (Retail value $899)

  • Open box item, but new
  • Solid wood frame
  • Veneered Walnut tabletop
  • Includes one drop-in leaf; store in a cool, dry place when not in use
  • Comfortably seats 6; up to 8 with extension leaf
  • Tabletop set atop steel runners; simply unlock the latches and pull both sides apart
  • Natural wood will have variations in color and texture — no two pieces are exactly alike

Click here to look up details


