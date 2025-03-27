Online Fundraising- Silent Auction

Valued at $6000 Hola Barcelona 4 Nights Barcelona, Spain Barcelona, Spain is a beautiful city with plenty to offer visitors. From iconic landmarks designed by Antoni Gaudi, to traditional Spanish markets and stunning beaches, there is something for everyone in Barcelona. A visit to the city would not be complete without seeing some of Gaudi’s most famous buildings, such as the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell. La Boqueria, the food market, is also a must-see. It is one of the largest and most well-known markets in all of Europe and is a great place to try some traditional Spanish dishes. Another highlight of Barcelona is La Barceloneta, one of the most popular beaches in the city. It is a great place to relax and enjoy the incredible views. The Residence This charming residence features a 4-night stay in a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment that can comfortably accommodate up to four guests. This is the perfect place to call home base while you explore everything Barcelona has to offer. In addition to your comfortable accommodations, this package also includes a private market tour and Paella making experience. You and your group will be immersed in Barcelona’s fascinating culture and food scene with this half-day private market tour led by a personal chef who has experience working in some of the city’s top restaurants. You’ll visit some of the best markets in Barcelona while learning all about the local fare. This experience will then be followed by a hands-on cooking class focused on the mouthwatering national dish, paella. Of course, you’ll get to enjoy your hard work for lunch! Includes 4 nights in a charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Barcelona Private market tour with your personal chef A hands-on cooking class making paella Accommodates up to 4 guests Notes Nights must be used consecutively in one trip At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances

Valued at $6000 Hola Barcelona 4 Nights Barcelona, Spain Barcelona, Spain is a beautiful city with plenty to offer visitors. From iconic landmarks designed by Antoni Gaudi, to traditional Spanish markets and stunning beaches, there is something for everyone in Barcelona. A visit to the city would not be complete without seeing some of Gaudi’s most famous buildings, such as the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell. La Boqueria, the food market, is also a must-see. It is one of the largest and most well-known markets in all of Europe and is a great place to try some traditional Spanish dishes. Another highlight of Barcelona is La Barceloneta, one of the most popular beaches in the city. It is a great place to relax and enjoy the incredible views. The Residence This charming residence features a 4-night stay in a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment that can comfortably accommodate up to four guests. This is the perfect place to call home base while you explore everything Barcelona has to offer. In addition to your comfortable accommodations, this package also includes a private market tour and Paella making experience. You and your group will be immersed in Barcelona’s fascinating culture and food scene with this half-day private market tour led by a personal chef who has experience working in some of the city’s top restaurants. You’ll visit some of the best markets in Barcelona while learning all about the local fare. This experience will then be followed by a hands-on cooking class focused on the mouthwatering national dish, paella. Of course, you’ll get to enjoy your hard work for lunch! Includes 4 nights in a charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Barcelona Private market tour with your personal chef A hands-on cooking class making paella Accommodates up to 4 guests Notes Nights must be used consecutively in one trip At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances

More details...