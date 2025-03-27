Online Fundraising- Silent Auction

Package valued at $460 includes:
-New Patient Examination with either Dr. Kaitlyn Hoff or Dr. Adam Altman
-60 minute Massage
-45 minute Cold Plunge and Infrared Sauna Session
Package valued at $460 includes:
-New Patient Examination with either Dr. Kaitlyn Hoff or Dr. Adam Altman
-60 minute Massage
-45 minute Cold Plunge and Infrared Sauna Session
4 Tickets to Cubs vs Red Sox @ Wrigley Field 7/20/25
$500
Starting bid
Valued at $940
Section 132 Row 4 Seats 9-12. Second image is the approximate view from your seats!
Valued at $940
Section 132 Row 4 Seats 9-12. Second image is the approximate view from your seats!
4 Tickets: Chicago Fire FC vs. Charlotte FC 6/28/25 @ 7:30pm
$125
Starting bid
Valued at $247
Club Section 204, Row 6, Seats 5-8. Image included is approximate view from your seats!
Valued at $247
Club Section 204, Row 6, Seats 5-8. Image included is approximate view from your seats!
Weekend Getaway for 14 in Coloma, MI. May 29th-31st
$800
Starting bid
Valued at $2000
Special "auction item" is listed at a purchase price of $800. Once you bid a minimum of $800 for these special dates, you will be selected as the winner due to the auction ending after the date(s) the vacation rental is available.
Enjoy a weekend getaway in Coloma, MI minutes away from beautiful beaches and nature. This large home has enough for up to 14 guests (2-3) families.
View more images and information: https://www.vrbo.com/2181767
Valued at $2000
Special "auction item" is listed at a purchase price of $800. Once you bid a minimum of $800 for these special dates, you will be selected as the winner due to the auction ending after the date(s) the vacation rental is available.
Enjoy a weekend getaway in Coloma, MI minutes away from beautiful beaches and nature. This large home has enough for up to 14 guests (2-3) families.
View more images and information: https://www.vrbo.com/2181767
Weekend Getaway for 14 in Coloma, MI. June 13-15th
$800
Starting bid
Valued at $2000
Special "auction item" is listed at a purchase price of $800. Once you bid a minimum of $800 for these special dates, you will be selected as the winner due to the auction ending after the date(s) the vacation rental is available.
Enjoy a weekend getaway in Coloma, MI minutes away from beautiful beaches and nature. This large home has enough for up to 14 guests (2-3) families.
View more images and information: https://www.vrbo.com/2181767
Valued at $2000
Special "auction item" is listed at a purchase price of $800. Once you bid a minimum of $800 for these special dates, you will be selected as the winner due to the auction ending after the date(s) the vacation rental is available.
Enjoy a weekend getaway in Coloma, MI minutes away from beautiful beaches and nature. This large home has enough for up to 14 guests (2-3) families.
View more images and information: https://www.vrbo.com/2181767
Weekend Getaway for 14 in Coloma, MI. August 22nd-24th.
$800
Starting bid
Valued at $2000
Special "auction item" is listed at a purchase price of $800. Once you bid a minimum of $800 for these special dates, you will be selected as the winner due to the auction ending after the date(s) the vacation rental is available.
Enjoy a weekend getaway in Coloma, MI minutes away from beautiful beaches and nature. This large home has enough for up to 14 guests (2-3) families.
View more images and information: https://www.vrbo.com/2181767
Valued at $2000
Special "auction item" is listed at a purchase price of $800. Once you bid a minimum of $800 for these special dates, you will be selected as the winner due to the auction ending after the date(s) the vacation rental is available.
Enjoy a weekend getaway in Coloma, MI minutes away from beautiful beaches and nature. This large home has enough for up to 14 guests (2-3) families.
View more images and information: https://www.vrbo.com/2181767
5 Bottle Live or Virtual Wine Tasting for 14-18 People
$125
Starting bid
Enjoy a 5 bottle live or virtual wine tasting with Wines for Humanity valued at $250
Enjoy a 5 bottle live or virtual wine tasting with Wines for Humanity valued at $250
Customized Photo Session Including 11x14 Gallery Canvas
$200
Starting bid
Gift certificate valued at $1000 includes a customized photo session and a painted portrait gallery canvas 11x14 with Kathleen Weinstein Portrait Art
Gift certificate valued at $1000 includes a customized photo session and a painted portrait gallery canvas 11x14 with Kathleen Weinstein Portrait Art
Lucky Strike Bowling: 2 Hours of Bowling for up to 10 Guests
$100
Starting bid
2 hours of bowling for up to 10 guests (including shoes) and BONUS! Arcade card.
FMV: $200
2 hours of bowling for up to 10 guests (including shoes) and BONUS! Arcade card.
FMV: $200
Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience for 12
$200
Starting bid
Host a private, in-home, 8-bottle Wine Sampling for up to 12 people with a PRP Wine professional Wine Consultant!
This experience will allow you and your guests to sample several wine offerings from PRP wine in your home for an exclusive event.
Host a private, in-home, 8-bottle Wine Sampling for up to 12 people with a PRP Wine professional Wine Consultant!
This experience will allow you and your guests to sample several wine offerings from PRP wine in your home for an exclusive event.
Viva Mexico 7-Night Vacation for 2
$1,500
Starting bid
Valued at $3,000
Viva Mexico: The Ultimate Resort Escape
Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ixtapa, or Mazatlán, MX
Embark on a 7-night getaway for two to Mexico, choosing from the vibrant destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ixtapa, or Mazatlán. Each location offers stunning coastal landscapes, rich cultural experiences, and an exciting nightlife scene. Stroll through local markets, savor authentic Mexican cuisine, or dive into adventures like snorkeling, paddleboarding, or sailing (activities not included).
In Puerto Vallarta, explore the charming Zona Romántica or hike through the lush Sierra Madre mountains. Cabo San Lucas features dramatic rock formations like El Arco and bustling beach vibes, perfect for a mix of relaxation and adventure. Ixtapa invites you to unwind on pristine beaches or visit nearby Isla Ixtapa for snorkeling and nature trails. In Mazatlán, discover the historic Old Town, vibrant Malecón, and lively music and dining scenes for an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Residence:
Enjoy a relaxing stay in a well-appointed one-bedroom suite at Buganvilias Resort & Vacation Club in Puerto Vallarta, Pacifica Ixtapa in Ixtapa, or El Cid in Mazatlán, or a studio suite at Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas. Each accommodation is designed for comfort, featuring a fully equipped kitchenette and comfortable bedding options, which may include a king-size bed, a queen bed with a sofa bed, or two queen beds—perfect for unwinding after a day of adventure.
Includes:
7-night stay in a one-bedroom suite at Buganvilias Resort & Vacation Club in Puerto Vallarta, Pacifica Ixtapa in Ixtapa, or El Cid in Mazatlán, or a studio suite at Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas
Accommodates 2 people
Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Notes:
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates: Within one week of major US holiday
Holiday fees will apply during travel weeks within seven days of a holiday
Resort taxes and fees, meals, room incidentals, and airfare are not included and are the responsibility of the redeemer
Please note that this package is not available for group bookings
Valued at $3,000
Viva Mexico: The Ultimate Resort Escape
Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ixtapa, or Mazatlán, MX
Embark on a 7-night getaway for two to Mexico, choosing from the vibrant destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ixtapa, or Mazatlán. Each location offers stunning coastal landscapes, rich cultural experiences, and an exciting nightlife scene. Stroll through local markets, savor authentic Mexican cuisine, or dive into adventures like snorkeling, paddleboarding, or sailing (activities not included).
In Puerto Vallarta, explore the charming Zona Romántica or hike through the lush Sierra Madre mountains. Cabo San Lucas features dramatic rock formations like El Arco and bustling beach vibes, perfect for a mix of relaxation and adventure. Ixtapa invites you to unwind on pristine beaches or visit nearby Isla Ixtapa for snorkeling and nature trails. In Mazatlán, discover the historic Old Town, vibrant Malecón, and lively music and dining scenes for an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Residence:
Enjoy a relaxing stay in a well-appointed one-bedroom suite at Buganvilias Resort & Vacation Club in Puerto Vallarta, Pacifica Ixtapa in Ixtapa, or El Cid in Mazatlán, or a studio suite at Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas. Each accommodation is designed for comfort, featuring a fully equipped kitchenette and comfortable bedding options, which may include a king-size bed, a queen bed with a sofa bed, or two queen beds—perfect for unwinding after a day of adventure.
Includes:
7-night stay in a one-bedroom suite at Buganvilias Resort & Vacation Club in Puerto Vallarta, Pacifica Ixtapa in Ixtapa, or El Cid in Mazatlán, or a studio suite at Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas
Accommodates 2 people
Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Notes:
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates: Within one week of major US holiday
Holiday fees will apply during travel weeks within seven days of a holiday
Resort taxes and fees, meals, room incidentals, and airfare are not included and are the responsibility of the redeemer
Please note that this package is not available for group bookings
Bella Toscana Italian 4-Night Vacation for 2
$1,400
Starting bid
Valued at $2,000
Tuscany, Italy
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Residence
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.
Includes
4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel
A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate
3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)
Wine and olive oil tasting experience
Daily breakfast
Accommodates 2 guests
Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Valued at $2,000
Tuscany, Italy
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Residence
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.
Includes
4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel
A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate
3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)
Wine and olive oil tasting experience
Daily breakfast
Accommodates 2 guests
Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Under The Tuscan Sun 7-Nights Vacation for 4
$3,500
Starting bid
$7,000 Value
Under The Tuscan Sun
Cortona Italy
Cortona is a small charming town in the Valdichiana, or Chiana Valley, in the province of Arezzo in southern Tuscany. The city, enclosed by stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times, sits on the top of a hill about 600 meters (about 1968 feet) above sea level. This dominant position over the valley offers a spectacular view from all over the town of the surrounding valley and even Lake Trasimeno. Take some time to explore the Archaeological park of Sodo, just located at the bottom of the hill of Cortona. Cortona is a hilltop town tucked in Tuscany and one of the most charming small towns in all of Italy. It is a popular destination with tourists who know it as the setting of the film, Under the Tuscan Sun; however, Cortona is an ancient town which has been welcoming visitors from near and far for centuries.
The Residence
This charming apartment is located on a small hilltop in the town of Cortona in Italy. The residence is a comfortable 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property within walking distance to restaurants, bars and local shopping.
Includes
7-nights
Private residence, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
Welcome aperitivo in the coolest wine bar in town
Lunch in a winery with private visit and tastings
Interactive cooking class followed by a chef’s dinner
Raise Away concierge to book trip and coordinate additional activities
Property sleeps up to 4 people
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
$7,000 Value
Under The Tuscan Sun
Cortona Italy
Cortona is a small charming town in the Valdichiana, or Chiana Valley, in the province of Arezzo in southern Tuscany. The city, enclosed by stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times, sits on the top of a hill about 600 meters (about 1968 feet) above sea level. This dominant position over the valley offers a spectacular view from all over the town of the surrounding valley and even Lake Trasimeno. Take some time to explore the Archaeological park of Sodo, just located at the bottom of the hill of Cortona. Cortona is a hilltop town tucked in Tuscany and one of the most charming small towns in all of Italy. It is a popular destination with tourists who know it as the setting of the film, Under the Tuscan Sun; however, Cortona is an ancient town which has been welcoming visitors from near and far for centuries.
The Residence
This charming apartment is located on a small hilltop in the town of Cortona in Italy. The residence is a comfortable 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property within walking distance to restaurants, bars and local shopping.
Includes
7-nights
Private residence, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
Welcome aperitivo in the coolest wine bar in town
Lunch in a winery with private visit and tastings
Interactive cooking class followed by a chef’s dinner
Raise Away concierge to book trip and coordinate additional activities
Property sleeps up to 4 people
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Bali Paradise 7 Night Vacation for 2
$3,000
Starting bid
Valued at $4,800
7-Nights in Bali
Amed, Bali
Experience a luxurious 7-night getaway in Bali, nestled along the eastern coast in exquisite one-bedroom villas. Your stay includes airport transfers, welcome drinks, daily breakfast (choose between authentic Balinese or classic American), rejuvenating Balinese massages, and thrilling scuba dive sessions. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Bali with shared access to the main villa, a recreation villa boasting fitness equipment and a hand-carved billiard table, outdoor dining pavilion, spa retreat, and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar. Don't miss out on exploring Bali's rich culture, from visiting ancient temples like Lempuyang Temple to indulging in traditional Balinese dance performances and savoring the island's renowned cuisine.
The Residence
Nestled along the eastern coast of Bali, our residence offers unparalleled luxury and comfort. Each one-bedroom villa features air conditioning, an en-suite bath with indoor and outdoor showers, and a private outdoor terrace. Guests can enjoy shared amenities such as a fully-equipped main villa with kitchen and dining areas, a recreation villa with fitness equipment and a billiard table, and an outdoor dining pavilion. With a stunning infinity pool, lush tropical gardens, and on-site chef preparing delectable meals, your stay promises to be an indulgent retreat in paradise.
Includes
7-nights in luxury one bedroom villa in a boutique resort
Airport transfers included for hassle-free arrival and departure
Welcome drinks upon your arrival to set the tone for your relaxing getaway
Daily breakfast served with a choice of Balinese or American options
(2) one-hour Balinese massages to unwind and rejuvenate
(2) scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater world
Accommodates 2 people
Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Please note that the stay must be from Saturday - Saturday
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Valued at $4,800
7-Nights in Bali
Amed, Bali
Experience a luxurious 7-night getaway in Bali, nestled along the eastern coast in exquisite one-bedroom villas. Your stay includes airport transfers, welcome drinks, daily breakfast (choose between authentic Balinese or classic American), rejuvenating Balinese massages, and thrilling scuba dive sessions. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Bali with shared access to the main villa, a recreation villa boasting fitness equipment and a hand-carved billiard table, outdoor dining pavilion, spa retreat, and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar. Don't miss out on exploring Bali's rich culture, from visiting ancient temples like Lempuyang Temple to indulging in traditional Balinese dance performances and savoring the island's renowned cuisine.
The Residence
Nestled along the eastern coast of Bali, our residence offers unparalleled luxury and comfort. Each one-bedroom villa features air conditioning, an en-suite bath with indoor and outdoor showers, and a private outdoor terrace. Guests can enjoy shared amenities such as a fully-equipped main villa with kitchen and dining areas, a recreation villa with fitness equipment and a billiard table, and an outdoor dining pavilion. With a stunning infinity pool, lush tropical gardens, and on-site chef preparing delectable meals, your stay promises to be an indulgent retreat in paradise.
Includes
7-nights in luxury one bedroom villa in a boutique resort
Airport transfers included for hassle-free arrival and departure
Welcome drinks upon your arrival to set the tone for your relaxing getaway
Daily breakfast served with a choice of Balinese or American options
(2) one-hour Balinese massages to unwind and rejuvenate
(2) scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater world
Accommodates 2 people
Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Please note that the stay must be from Saturday - Saturday
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Hola Barcelona 4 Night Vacation for 4
$3,700
Starting bid
Valued at $6000
Hola Barcelona 4 Nights
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona, Spain is a beautiful city with plenty to offer visitors. From iconic landmarks designed by Antoni Gaudi, to traditional Spanish markets and stunning beaches, there is something for everyone in Barcelona. A visit to the city would not be complete without seeing some of Gaudi’s most famous buildings, such as the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell. La Boqueria, the food market, is also a must-see. It is one of the largest and most well-known markets in all of Europe and is a great place to try some traditional Spanish dishes. Another highlight of Barcelona is La Barceloneta, one of the most popular beaches in the city. It is a great place to relax and enjoy the incredible views.
The Residence
This charming residence features a 4-night stay in a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment that can comfortably accommodate up to four guests. This is the perfect place to call home base while you explore everything Barcelona has to offer. In addition to your comfortable accommodations, this package also includes a private market tour and Paella making experience. You and your group will be immersed in Barcelona’s fascinating culture and food scene with this half-day private market tour led by a personal chef who has experience working in some of the city’s top restaurants. You’ll visit some of the best markets in Barcelona while learning all about the local fare. This experience will then be followed by a hands-on cooking class focused on the mouthwatering national dish, paella. Of course, you’ll get to enjoy your hard work for lunch!
Includes
4 nights in a charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Barcelona
Private market tour with your personal chef
A hands-on cooking class making paella
Accommodates up to 4 guests
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Valued at $6000
Hola Barcelona 4 Nights
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona, Spain is a beautiful city with plenty to offer visitors. From iconic landmarks designed by Antoni Gaudi, to traditional Spanish markets and stunning beaches, there is something for everyone in Barcelona. A visit to the city would not be complete without seeing some of Gaudi’s most famous buildings, such as the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell. La Boqueria, the food market, is also a must-see. It is one of the largest and most well-known markets in all of Europe and is a great place to try some traditional Spanish dishes. Another highlight of Barcelona is La Barceloneta, one of the most popular beaches in the city. It is a great place to relax and enjoy the incredible views.
The Residence
This charming residence features a 4-night stay in a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment that can comfortably accommodate up to four guests. This is the perfect place to call home base while you explore everything Barcelona has to offer. In addition to your comfortable accommodations, this package also includes a private market tour and Paella making experience. You and your group will be immersed in Barcelona’s fascinating culture and food scene with this half-day private market tour led by a personal chef who has experience working in some of the city’s top restaurants. You’ll visit some of the best markets in Barcelona while learning all about the local fare. This experience will then be followed by a hands-on cooking class focused on the mouthwatering national dish, paella. Of course, you’ll get to enjoy your hard work for lunch!
Includes
4 nights in a charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Barcelona
Private market tour with your personal chef
A hands-on cooking class making paella
Accommodates up to 4 guests
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Bali Beachfront Private Villa 7 Night Vacation for 8
$7,000
Starting bid
Valued at $12,500
Bali Beachfront Villa
Amed, Bali
Nestled on the eastern coast of Bali, this oceanfront villa offers an unparalleled retreat experience on 1.5 acres of pristine coastline. With breathtaking views of the sunrise over Lombok and the vibrant fish boats dotting the horizon, guests are treated to a serene and picturesque setting. Guests can indulge in a hassle-free getaway with included airport transfers and welcome drinks upon arrival. Daily breakfast options cater to both Balinese and American tastes, while pampering includes one-hour Balinese massages and scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater treasures. Moreover, guests can delight in a special Balinese dinner served poolside, complemented by the enchanting performances of traditional Balinese dancers.
The Residence
Experience the epitome of luxury with an exclusive getaway to our private beachfront villa, tailored for a group of 8. This expansive sanctuary boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, each exuding opulence with modern amenities, including indulgent en-suite facilities and air conditioning. Immerse yourself in panoramic views of the coastline as you unwind by the sparkling swimming pool. With meticulous daily housekeeping, every moment promises to be a flawless escape into tranquility.
Includes
7-nights in a 4 bedroom and 4 ½ bathroom private luxury oceanfront villa
Airport transfers included for hassle-free arrival and departure
Welcome drinks upon your arrival to set the tone for your relaxing getaway
Daily breakfast served with a choice of Balinese or American options
(4) one-hour Balinese massages to unwind and rejuvenate
(4) scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater world
Balinese dinner served poolside with Balinese dancers for entertainment
Accommodates 8 people
Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Please note that the stay must be from Sunday - Sunday
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Valued at $12,500
Bali Beachfront Villa
Amed, Bali
Nestled on the eastern coast of Bali, this oceanfront villa offers an unparalleled retreat experience on 1.5 acres of pristine coastline. With breathtaking views of the sunrise over Lombok and the vibrant fish boats dotting the horizon, guests are treated to a serene and picturesque setting. Guests can indulge in a hassle-free getaway with included airport transfers and welcome drinks upon arrival. Daily breakfast options cater to both Balinese and American tastes, while pampering includes one-hour Balinese massages and scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater treasures. Moreover, guests can delight in a special Balinese dinner served poolside, complemented by the enchanting performances of traditional Balinese dancers.
The Residence
Experience the epitome of luxury with an exclusive getaway to our private beachfront villa, tailored for a group of 8. This expansive sanctuary boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, each exuding opulence with modern amenities, including indulgent en-suite facilities and air conditioning. Immerse yourself in panoramic views of the coastline as you unwind by the sparkling swimming pool. With meticulous daily housekeeping, every moment promises to be a flawless escape into tranquility.
Includes
7-nights in a 4 bedroom and 4 ½ bathroom private luxury oceanfront villa
Airport transfers included for hassle-free arrival and departure
Welcome drinks upon your arrival to set the tone for your relaxing getaway
Daily breakfast served with a choice of Balinese or American options
(4) one-hour Balinese massages to unwind and rejuvenate
(4) scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater world
Balinese dinner served poolside with Balinese dancers for entertainment
Accommodates 8 people
Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Please note that the stay must be from Sunday - Sunday
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Havana Cuba 4-Night Vacation for 4
$2,500
Starting bid
Valued at $3500
Havana Cuba Getaway
Havana Cuba
The Havana neighborhood is a must-see for any traveler. This area is home to some of Havana’s most popular attractions including the Capitol Building, Grand Theatre, and National Museum. The architecture in Havana is simply stunning, and you can’t help but be captivated by the beauty of it all. The locals are friendly and welcoming, always willing to help show you around. Another great area to explore is Old Havana, or Habana Vieja. This is the historic center of Havana and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The streets are lined with beautiful Spanish colonial buildings, and there are plenty of museums, churches, and other landmarks to visit. You can easily spend a day or two exploring all that Havana has to offer. No matter what your interests are, you’re sure to find something to love in Havana. With its rich culture, diverse neighborhoods, and friendly locals, Havana is a truly unique destination. Whether you’re interested in soaking up the sun on the beach, exploring Cuban history and culture, or simply enjoying the nightlife, Havana is the perfect place for you.
The Residence
This newly restored apartment offers 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, which have balconies overlooking the square. Situated in the heart of Havana, it is just a short walk from major attractions like Plaza Vieja, in a genuine neighborhood away from typical tourist areas. The open layout includes a fully equipped kitchen and an adjacent common area with a dining room, living room, and office.
Includes
4-night stay in a newly renovated apartment in Havana, Cuba
Residence is 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom
Accommodates 4 guests
Booking & Concierge provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Valued at $3500
Havana Cuba Getaway
Havana Cuba
The Havana neighborhood is a must-see for any traveler. This area is home to some of Havana’s most popular attractions including the Capitol Building, Grand Theatre, and National Museum. The architecture in Havana is simply stunning, and you can’t help but be captivated by the beauty of it all. The locals are friendly and welcoming, always willing to help show you around. Another great area to explore is Old Havana, or Habana Vieja. This is the historic center of Havana and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The streets are lined with beautiful Spanish colonial buildings, and there are plenty of museums, churches, and other landmarks to visit. You can easily spend a day or two exploring all that Havana has to offer. No matter what your interests are, you’re sure to find something to love in Havana. With its rich culture, diverse neighborhoods, and friendly locals, Havana is a truly unique destination. Whether you’re interested in soaking up the sun on the beach, exploring Cuban history and culture, or simply enjoying the nightlife, Havana is the perfect place for you.
The Residence
This newly restored apartment offers 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, which have balconies overlooking the square. Situated in the heart of Havana, it is just a short walk from major attractions like Plaza Vieja, in a genuine neighborhood away from typical tourist areas. The open layout includes a fully equipped kitchen and an adjacent common area with a dining room, living room, and office.
Includes
4-night stay in a newly renovated apartment in Havana, Cuba
Residence is 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom
Accommodates 4 guests
Booking & Concierge provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Cabo Hacienda 7-Night Vacation for 2
$1,500
Starting bid
Valued at $2500
Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Perched above the Sea of Cortez and the iconic Land’s End, this Baja retreat offers the perfect desert-meets-sea escape for two guests over seven unforgettable nights. Explore secluded shores, uncover hidden coves, and dive into adventures like snorkeling, fishing, and swimming in the sparkling blue waters. Unwind by the infinity pool, where vibrant sunsets paint the horizon each evening. Indulge in a romantic meal at the acclaimed Las Marias restaurant, renowned for its atmosphere and exquisite service. Play a round at Cabo del Sol’s world-class golf course, or experience Cabo San Lucas’ famous nightlife, just minutes away. Your blissful escape to Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa is ready and waiting.
The Residence
Unwind in a spacious studio designed for comfort and relaxation, complete with air conditioning and all the essentials for a perfect stay. The fully equipped kitchen allows you to enjoy meals at your leisure, while a cozy seating area and TV provide entertainment. Stay connected with high-speed internet access, or simply take in the tranquil surroundings.
Step outside your door to a host of on-site amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and beach access. Enjoy the day spa, exercise room, and sauna for total rejuvenation, then indulge in delicious cuisine at the on-site restaurant or bar/lounge. With laundry facilities and easy access to the beach, this studio offers the ideal balance of comfort and convenience for a memorable getaway.
Includes
7-night stay in a studio room at the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Accommodates 2 people
Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates: Within one week of major US holiday
Holiday fees will apply during travel weeks within seven days of a holiday
Resort taxes and fees, meals, room incidentals, and airfare are not included and are the responsibility of the redeemer
Please note that this package is not available for group bookings
Valued at $2500
Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Perched above the Sea of Cortez and the iconic Land’s End, this Baja retreat offers the perfect desert-meets-sea escape for two guests over seven unforgettable nights. Explore secluded shores, uncover hidden coves, and dive into adventures like snorkeling, fishing, and swimming in the sparkling blue waters. Unwind by the infinity pool, where vibrant sunsets paint the horizon each evening. Indulge in a romantic meal at the acclaimed Las Marias restaurant, renowned for its atmosphere and exquisite service. Play a round at Cabo del Sol’s world-class golf course, or experience Cabo San Lucas’ famous nightlife, just minutes away. Your blissful escape to Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa is ready and waiting.
The Residence
Unwind in a spacious studio designed for comfort and relaxation, complete with air conditioning and all the essentials for a perfect stay. The fully equipped kitchen allows you to enjoy meals at your leisure, while a cozy seating area and TV provide entertainment. Stay connected with high-speed internet access, or simply take in the tranquil surroundings.
Step outside your door to a host of on-site amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and beach access. Enjoy the day spa, exercise room, and sauna for total rejuvenation, then indulge in delicious cuisine at the on-site restaurant or bar/lounge. With laundry facilities and easy access to the beach, this studio offers the ideal balance of comfort and convenience for a memorable getaway.
Includes
7-night stay in a studio room at the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Accommodates 2 people
Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates: Within one week of major US holiday
Holiday fees will apply during travel weeks within seven days of a holiday
Resort taxes and fees, meals, room incidentals, and airfare are not included and are the responsibility of the redeemer
Please note that this package is not available for group bookings
Willamette Valley Oregon 4-Night Vacation for 6
$2,200
Starting bid
Valued at $4500
Oregon Wine Country
Willamette Valley, OR
Also known as Oregon Wine Country, Willamette Valley is a prominent tourist destination for wine lovers, with more than 700 wineries. The area is especially known for its Pinot noir wines, and many visitors come to the Valley specifically for wine tastings. In addition to the wineries, there are also many fine dining restaurants in the area. With such a renowned farming community, many of the restaurants and wineries offer farm to table dining experiences. Willamette Valley also offers an array of outdoor activities. Golfing, cycling, kayaking, skiing, rafting, windsurfing, or just about anything imaginable can be enjoyed. So whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an action-packed vacation, Willamette Valley has it all.
The Residence
If you're looking to get away from it all and enjoy some beautiful scenery and fresh air, Willamette Valley is the perfect place for you. You’ll enjoy a 4-night stay in a luxury three bedroom and two bathroom vineyard home, accommodating six guests. This home is conveniently located in Oregon's wine country, making it the perfect base for exploring all that the Willamette Valley has to offer. In the evenings, you can relax on the patio with a glass of wine and take in the stunning views.
Includes
4-nights in a private vineyard home
3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
Accommodates up to 6 guests
Booking & concierge services offered by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Weeks of Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Valued at $4500
Oregon Wine Country
Willamette Valley, OR
Also known as Oregon Wine Country, Willamette Valley is a prominent tourist destination for wine lovers, with more than 700 wineries. The area is especially known for its Pinot noir wines, and many visitors come to the Valley specifically for wine tastings. In addition to the wineries, there are also many fine dining restaurants in the area. With such a renowned farming community, many of the restaurants and wineries offer farm to table dining experiences. Willamette Valley also offers an array of outdoor activities. Golfing, cycling, kayaking, skiing, rafting, windsurfing, or just about anything imaginable can be enjoyed. So whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an action-packed vacation, Willamette Valley has it all.
The Residence
If you're looking to get away from it all and enjoy some beautiful scenery and fresh air, Willamette Valley is the perfect place for you. You’ll enjoy a 4-night stay in a luxury three bedroom and two bathroom vineyard home, accommodating six guests. This home is conveniently located in Oregon's wine country, making it the perfect base for exploring all that the Willamette Valley has to offer. In the evenings, you can relax on the patio with a glass of wine and take in the stunning views.
Includes
4-nights in a private vineyard home
3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
Accommodates up to 6 guests
Booking & concierge services offered by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Weeks of Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!